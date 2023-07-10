Trouble in paradise as residents of idyllic Wexford seaside village call for action on a litany of issues

Angry residents of Rosslare Strand have called for action on a range of public issues which are affecting day-to-day life in the popular Wexford seaside village including low water pressure, traffic management, parking, litter, access to the beach and a lack of wheelchair facilities.

Residents made their voices heard at a recent meeting of Rosslare Development Association (RDA) which was held in the Coast Hotel and they pleaded with Wexford County Council to tackle a litany of problems encountered by people in the village which has a year-round population of 1,600.

Of more than 25 local community representatives in attendance, some directed their anger at the local authority and various Government agencies, describing the issues as especially urgent now that the annual tourist season is getting into full swing, with a large influx of holidaymakers.

The County Council was strongly defended by Independent councillor Ger Carthy who was in attendance, and by the RDA chairperson and other residents who said the local authority was working hard but didn’t have adequate funding from the Government to do what needed to be done.

One resident claimed water pressure in the area is so low that they can’t have a shower while another householder complained of a “yellowy brown hue” off the water and other residents said it is due to leaks in the pipe from Ashfield Cross which are the responsibility of Uisce Éireann and not the County Council.

There were complaints about early morning delivery trucks disturbing the peace of the village by arriving at local businesses at 6 o’ clock in the morning, turning Rosslare village into a “World War 3” zone. The County Council and the wholesalers Musgraves were informed and assurances were given that deliveries would be delayed.

Residents are also up in arms about the “unacceptable” practice of cars parking on footpaths and kerbs, which they said could easily be stopped by gardai issuing illegal parking tickets. They suggested that parking outside the local doctor’s surgery should be restricted to older patients.

Amid calls for a zebra crossing at Centra supermarket and double yellow lines at the entrance to the public car park, one resident complained about being unable to get to the local school with her child due to heavy traffic

There is a shortage of footpaths for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs and some people asked why the village footpaths can’t be extended now that “the country is awash with money”.

Litter is an annual issue with one tidy towns volunteer reporting that they picked up more than 400 cigarette butts one morning. Dog fouling is also a problem with reports of people ignoring the restrictions on dogs on the Blue Flag area of the beach.

Questions were raised about the Government’s long-promised allocation of €7.5 million for coastal erosion works along the beach.

On the issue of traffic, Cllr Carthy revealed that one lane of the road into the village across the railway bridge at Mauritiustown, is to be pedestrianised on a trial basis for three months.

He agreed that traffic management is an issue in Rosslare as the area doesn’t have any bye-laws which are necessary for traffic and parking control.

Cllr Carthy informed residents that Rosslare is due to get a five-year strategic plan.