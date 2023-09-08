Tributes paid to popular Co Wexford priest who made a huge contribution to the local community

Fr Felix Byrne has died aged 94 years.

Bishop Ger Nash of the Diocese of Ferns led the tributes saying he was privileged to have had the opportunity to spend some time with Fr Felix at his home yesterday, September 7.

“He was in good form and his usual courteous and friendly self. It was with great sadness that I learned of his death this morning,” said Bishop Nash.

“It is very difficult to sum up in any few words his immense contribution to the life of the church and in particular to this diocese. Since his ordination in 1955, he served with prayerful and dutiful devotion in Bree, Askamore, Kilmore Quay, Rathangan, and since 1998, in his beloved Monaseed. It has also been mentioned that he had an extended congregation at Carnew Mart.

“I know from things that have been said to me by people around the diocese that he has touched many lives in a very special way. He was held in extraordinary esteem by all whom he served as a priest and also very much by his colleagues here in the Diocese of Ferns.

“He had a tremendous devotion to Our Lady and to our diocesan pilgrimage Lourdes. On this feast day of The Birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary may he have her protection and tender embrace. I offer my deepest sympathy to all members of his family, his friends and parishioners and all who mourn his passing.

“May Christ the Good Shepherd welcome a faithful shepherd to his heavenly home. May he rest in peace,” added Bishop Nash.

Councillor Donal Kenny from Craanford was a colleague of Fr Byrne and described him as a pillar of the community who had been instrumental in advancing many local projects, and was widely admired for his passion and ‘can do’ attitude.

“There is a man heading on his way to Heaven,” said Cllr Kenny.

“He did great work in our parish and also in Askamore, and he was very highly thought of in Rathangan. He used to go down to the Rathangan Show most years. He did great work for charity and Bóthar. He was hugely positive no matter what he went at.”

Fr Byrne was a driving force behind progressing the Craanford Indoor Complex despite being aged nearly 90. He told a meeting: “make sure and build that building. He said go ahead and build that building it will be paid for. And it’s up six years now and it’s almost paid for. We only owe €50,000 on it,” said Cllr Kenny.

Fr Byrne was behind so many projects in his base at Monaseed and farther afield, said Cllr Kenny, who knew him for 20 years. Never one to stand still, Fr Byrne travelled widely throughout Wexford attending many events.

“He lived life to the full. He was very religious and there was no one more respected in our GAA club, and among our arch rivals in Askamore. He was highly thought of up there too, and everywhere he went,” added Cllr Kenny. Fr Byrne’s ‘get up and go attitude’ never waned: he said Mass up until last Sunday.

Speaking to reporter David Looby in 2020, Fr Byrne said: “I am a priest since 1955. My workload is much the same every week. You have your masses every morning and two on weekends. I am 90, but I’m not the oldest in recent times. Fr Wall in Bunclody is 95 and he still celebrates Mass privately for occasions.”

Fr Byrne said there are not enough trainee priests to fill the vocations springing up across the diocese. He said he found his work very rewarding. “I started in Bree and moved to Askamore, Kilmore Quay, Rathangan, Monaseed, Rathangan and Cleariestown would have been a very big parish.

“After getting a heart attack I thought I needed to take it easier. I never thought I’d still be a priest when I was 90, but it’s my choice. I thank God every day that I am able to get up and do it and I will continue to do it if this virus doesn’t take me.”