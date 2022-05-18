Tributes paid to Mark Flood

Councillors expressed their sympathy with the family and friends of the late New Ross businessman, Mark Flood, at the municipal district meeting on Wednesday, at St Michael’s Theatre.

Acting chairperson Anthony Connick said the Flood family have run Brooks gift shop and jewellers in the town for many years, adding that Mark was a very nice man and someone who was very involved in clubs in the town. Cllr Connick was joined in his expression of sympathies by other councillors.

The father-of-two from Glenside, Mount Elliott, New Ross, was cycling back with his Barrow Wheeler buddies when a gate – blown by a gust of wind – collided with his bicycle, knocking him from it on the R731, on April 24.