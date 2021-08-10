Tri-the-hook triathlon returns for its tenth year

The Java Republic Tri-the-Hook Sprint Triathlon returns to the Hook Peninsula on August 21 for its tenth year of competition. The race, which is sponsored by Java Republic, includes a 750m swim in Baginbun Bay, followed by a 20km cycle across country roads through the Hook Peninsula, finishing off with a 5km run along Baginbun Road and ending at the St Mogues’ GAA grounds.

As the lead sponsor of the Tri-the-Hook Sprint Triathlon, which is sold out, Java Republic aims to showcase its support for local Irish events and businesses during what is a challenging time for the food and beverage sector.

Grace O’Shaughnessy, Managing Director of Java Republic said, ‘We’re delighted to be supporting Hook Tourism and this exciting athletic endeavour and wish every competitor luck in the upcoming race.’

Race Director, Dave Neville commented, ‘It’s absolutely brilliant to bring back Tri-the-Hook for its tenth year to the Hook Peninsula. Given the challenges we have all faced this year due to Covid-19, it’s great to be in a position to hold an event like this and bring a sense of excitement back to the area.’

Working in tandem Triathlon Ireland, Tri-the-Hook will comply with all Covid-19 event guidelines that have been recently issued by the Government.