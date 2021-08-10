Tree planted to mark Grandparents’ Day

A tree has been planted in the garden of St. Mary & Michaels Parish Church to celebrate the first International Day of Grandparents and Older People.

Recognising the efforts of grandparents and older people throughout the parish, Rev Joseph McGrath said: ‘The whole idea of this day is to emphasise how inter-connected we are. We all belong. In this time of pandemic for example the elderly depend on the strength of the youth to meet their needs; while the youth in turn need to hear from the older generations that from their life’s experiences, the darkest days pass.

‘The people we honour today bring a richness of experience, wisdom and faith to colour and influence modern life. Listening to grandparents and the elderly tell their stories is good for children and young people; it makes them feel connected to the living history of their families, their neighbourhood and country,’ he said.

Having marked the occasion with the planting of the tree, Rev McGrath said it was ‘a fine symbol of the family and all aspects of its work. All parts interconnected, dependent, all working in unison. The blossoms and fruit are the youth of today, all coming from the roots, the elderly and generations before them.’