Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.4°C Dublin

Tree planted for Grandparents’ Day

25/7/2021 Celebrating grandparents day at Cushinstown church. Kathleen Franklin plants a tree helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin. Photo; MAry Browne Expand
Kathleen Franklin plants a tree, helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin, in the garden of Cushinstown Church. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

Close

25/7/2021 Celebrating grandparents day at Cushinstown church. Kathleen Franklin plants a tree helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin. Photo; MAry Browne

25/7/2021 Celebrating grandparents day at Cushinstown church. Kathleen Franklin plants a tree helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin. Photo; MAry Browne

Kathleen Franklin plants a tree, helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin, in the garden of Cushinstown Church. Photo: Mary Browne

Kathleen Franklin plants a tree, helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin, in the garden of Cushinstown Church. Photo: Mary Browne

/

25/7/2021 Celebrating grandparents day at Cushinstown church. Kathleen Franklin plants a tree helped by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin. Photo; MAry Browne

Wexford

It was a proud moment for Kathleen Franklin as she planted a tree in the garden of Cushinstown Church to commemorate World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly last month.

Accompanied by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin, she had the honour of planting a tree which will live on in the church grounds for generations to come. 

Commending Kathleen and her grandchildren for being regular and frequent visitors to the church masses, Father Sean Devereux said: ‘Pope Francis asked us to highlight the importance of grandparents in the story of the faith. So we planted a tree and had a few people there to mark the occasion, we were restricted to about 15. It was all about highlighting the symbolic importance of grandparents and the elderly in the church.’

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy