Tree planted for Grandparents’ Day

It was a proud moment for Kathleen Franklin as she planted a tree in the garden of Cushinstown Church to commemorate World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly last month.

Accompanied by her grandchildren Andrew Kehoe and Lillian Franklin, she had the honour of planting a tree which will live on in the church grounds for generations to come.

Commending Kathleen and her grandchildren for being regular and frequent visitors to the church masses, Father Sean Devereux said: ‘Pope Francis asked us to highlight the importance of grandparents in the story of the faith. So we planted a tree and had a few people there to mark the occasion, we were restricted to about 15. It was all about highlighting the symbolic importance of grandparents and the elderly in the church.’