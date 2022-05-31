Treaty exhibition commemorates ‘complex period’ in Irish history

At the opening of a exhibition of the 1922 archives in association with The National Archives and Wexford County Council County Archive, on Monday evening. Jarlath Glynn and Eithne Scallan.

Wexford County Council is currently hosting a prestigious exhibition in County Hall which commemorates ‘The Treaty’ of 1921. Entitled ‘Records from the Archives’ this exhibition details the months of intensive talks held in London between the Irish plenipotentiaries and members of the British Government which culminated in the signing of the Angle-Irish Treaty in the early hours of Friday, 6 December 1921.

The exhibition is presented by the National Archives of Ireland in partnership with the Royal Irish Academy, National Library of Ireland and Office of Public Works, with archival material from collections held by the Military Archives and University College Dublin. This follows on from a highly successful three-month exhibition at Dublin Castle where the historic Anglo-Irish Treaty document went on display for the first time.

The launch in County Hall was attended by Orlaith McBride, Director of the National Archives who expressed the hope that this first-of-a-kind collaboration between the National Archives and local authority archives would continue for future projects. The exhibition was formally opened by Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Barbara-Anne Murphy who paid testament to the female secretarial staff who accompanied the Irish delegates and who deservedly feature in the exhibition alongside the main negotiators. Archivist, Gráinne Doran commented on the unique role of archives during the Decade of Centenaries in informing historical debate and in facilitating a better understanding of this complex period in Irish history.

Archival material relevant to the period from collections in Wexford County Archive was showcased alongside the main exhibition.

‘The Treaty, 1921’ exhibition is open in County Hall, Carricklawn until Friday, 10 June. Opening hours 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri. Admission free. No booking required.