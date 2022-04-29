Travellers’ soccer tournament for Ukraine is great success

Some of the Travellers who participated in the tournament.

Members of the Travelling community were happy to support the people of Ukraine.

Some of the items donated through the Travelling community fundraiser for Ukraine.

There was great support among the Travelling community for the Ukraine fundraiser.

A soccer tournament involving Travellers from around the county held in support of the people of Ukraine was a fantastic success.

Speaking about the event the FDYS Traveller Men’s Health project worker, Phil McGrath, said he was contacted by members of the Travelling community who expressed an interest in raising funds for the victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“They wanted to raise money to buy food and medical supplies to send out,” said Phil.

"We decided to run a fun soccer blitz amongst the Travelling communities from Clonroche, Enniscorthy, New Ross, Bunclody, Ferns, and Gorey,” he said.

The event received a fantastic response and around 50 Traveller men turned up to play with more turning up to watch the games and donate to the cause.

The tournament was held in Cloughbawn AFC’s facilities and it proved to be a great night of competition.

"On the night they raised €750 and Cloughbawn AFC donated €50 to make it a grand total of €800,” said Phil.

The organisers of the tournment expressed sincere gratitude to Jim Redmond of Cloughbawn AFC for the kind donation and the use of the facilities.

The Travellers themselves extended thanks to Phil for his assistance and help in setting up the tournament and running the blitz with his team of coaches.

“All supplies purchased were delivered to the Ukrainian refugees collection in Enniscorthy,” said Phil. Those behind the collection were very grateful of the support.

It wasn’t the first time members of the Travelling community in Wexford have come to the assistance of those less fortunate as they also raised money for those affected by a tragic fire in Dublin and they also ran a fundraising event in Enniscorthy before Christmas to raise money for the homeless in Wexford.