Tragic end in Los Angeles for missing man who played for Horeswood

A former Horeswood footballer has tragically been found dead in America.

Gary Reilly (28), from Co Meath, was last seen on a midnight bus on May 5, travelling from Bakersfield to LA in California, a journey of two hours’ length.

Friends were aware he made it to Santa Clarita on the outskirts of LA before getting off the bus but he had not been seen or heard from since.

Posting on social media, Horeswood GAA Club expressed its condolences to Mr O’Reilly’s family.

Horeswood club member PJ Banville wrote on Twitter: “Gary has been found unfortunately the news is not good Thanks to everyone who shared and helped find him. We here in Horeswood were all lucky to share the field with you for that short time. What a gent. Sleep tight big man x”

Mr Reilly played for a season with the team while he was working on the SSE power plant at Great Island, Campile.

The midfielder was known as a gentle giant to his teammates who were shocked to learn that he was missing in America, and latterly of his death.

His friends from home started a social media campaign to urge people to come forward with any information on sightings, and said it was out of character for him to be out of contact for so long.

It is understood that Mr Reilly’s body was identified in LA earlier this week and word had been filtering back to Co Meath since then.

An LA coroner report states that Mr Reilly died on May 5. The circumstances of his death are as yet unknown.

Mr Reilly was 6ft 2in tall and travelling light, carrying a backpack, his friends said.

It is believed he had travelled to the US within the last year.