Traffic disruption in Wexford expected as work begins on replacing 1.5km of drinking water pipes in Curracloe

An improved water supply is on the way for householders in Curracloe as Uisce Éireann begins work this week on the replacement of 1.5 kilometres of aged water mains with a network of new modern pipes.

Working in partnership with Wexford County Council, the company is replacing old water mains with new pipes to improve the quality and reliability of the local drinking water supply and reduce the amount of treated water loss from leaks.

The works taking place in Ballinesker and Barnablake in Curracloe will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to the boundaries of householders’ properties..

“"This is a critical step in conserving a precious resource and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and interruptions for customers”, said Joe Carroll, Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager at Uisce Éireann.

"Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland, causing low pressure and supply disruption. Replacing these old water mains in poor condition will eliminate existing leaks and significantly reduce the amount of clean drinking water lost into the ground.”

Mr Carroll thanked the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation during the contract. “Based on previous experiences we know that the short-term inconveniences will be overshadowed by the long-term benefits.”

Traffic management will be in place during the installation of the water mains but the affected areas will be limited to short sections in order to minimise the impact on residents. Access will be available for local and emergency traffic at all time.

The works are being carried out by Shareridge Civil Engineering and Wexford County Council on behalf of Uisce Éireann and are expected to be completed in July.

Mr Carroll said safeguarding the water supply in Wexford is a vital focus for Uisce Éireann with works underway as part of its national Leakage Reduction Programme to drive down leakage and provide a more reliable water supply for the community.

The national Leakage Reduction Programme is aimed at providing a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, this has involved investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network around the country. Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.