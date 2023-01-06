Traffic disruption expected as Wexford County Council announces temporary road closure for next week

The Clonard Road will be closed next week from the junction with Glenville Road (pictured) to the junction with Whitemill Industrial Estate.

WEXFORD County Council has given notice that the Clonard Road is set to be closed to traffic next week to facilitate a wastewater connection.

The road, which sees quite a bit of traffic at peak times, will be closed from the notorious junction with Glenville Road right up to the junction with Whitemill Industrial Estate.

The closure will run from 8 a.m. on Monday, January 9, until 5 p.m. on Friday, January 13.

The local authority has suggested the alternative route from Clonard Road to the Beechlawn to Carriglawn to Newtown Road to Glenville Road to Clonard Road via the L3504, L3503, R769 and the L7603.

They say that all alternative routes will be signposted and local access will be facilitated, with several housing estates situated on this stretch.

However, the closure is likely to cause a level of traffic disruption and motorists are being encouraged to allow extra time and plan alternative routes when setting about their morning and evening commutes.