Toy Show harpist Úna performs at opening of new Donnybrook Fair store in Dundrum

Late Late Toy Show harpist Úna Walsh was invited to perform at the pre-Christmas official opening of a new Donnybrook Fair Store & Restaurant in Dundrum, Dublin.

Úna performed A Million Dreams from the Greatest Showman and a selection of Christmas songs last weekend for shoppers outside the large store in Dundrum Town Centre, which features the Loft Restaurant on the top floor.

The 14-year old from Barntown, Wexford was a big hit with onlookers who recognised her from the Toy Show and wanted their photograph taken with her.

Popular singing trio The Bugle Babes also entertained the crowd and Santa made an appearance, treating the first 100 customers to cookies and hot chocolate. The premises is located on Pembroke Square and is the sixth Donnybrook Fair store to be opened.