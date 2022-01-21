Toy Show harpist Úna feels ‘very lucky’ after being fitted with new Bluetooth hearing aids that allow her to take phone calls for the first time

Late Late Toy Show performer Úna Walsh, who suffers from hearing loss, can now take phone calls from family and friends, rather than just texting, after being fitted with new hi-tech hearing aids by Hidden Hearing in Wexford.

“I just feel really lucky and honoured to have been given them”, declared the 14-year-old Barntown Co Wexford musician after Hidden Hearing audiologist Mark Gorman organised the state-of-the-art hearing devices for her.

"I’m able to hear people on the phone, because it's live streamed into the hearing aid, which I wasn’t able to do. Before this I was only able to text.”

A major benefit of the new hearing devices is that wherever she is, indoors or outdoors, Úna is able to control sounds in her environment by means of four different App programmes.

"That is unbelievable. I can turn down the background noise and all the unnecessary sounds and turn up what I’m supposed to be listening to. If I’m practising music in a large group, I can minimise the background and concentrate on just the teachers in front of me and the musicians on either side,” said the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Eireann and Music Generation member.

The hearing aids also allow Úna to eliminate distortion, which is particularly helpful in school where mask wearing due to Covid, has made life difficult for her over the past two years, as she has relied almost completely on lip-reading.

Úna, who was born prematurely, was diagnosed with severe hearing loss when she was 10 years old and doctors said it was likely she had the condition from birth.

She had hearing tests as a young child but nobody suspected anything was wrong because she was so good at lip-reading. As she grew older, her hearing difficulties became more obvious and her life greatly improved when she began wearing aids.

Úna and her mother Barbara Walsh attended the Wexford Hidden Hearing clinic this week to have the new Oticon More hearing aids fitted.

Mark Gorman explained that the world class hearing technology is an advanced Bluetooth device that supports how the brain naturally works, allowing wearers to experience a full and rich sound with complete clarity.

“This young woman is the perfect example of how hearing loss should never hold anyone back”, he said.

"The amazing technology in hearing devices these days means no one should miss out on music, entertainment, or whatever they want to do in life. Hearing loss is common, especially as people age but it is also eminently treatable.”

A harpist for the past seven years, one of Úna’s great ambitions was to appear on The Toy Show and she realised the dream last December. Following her appearance, Hidden Hearing contacted Úna’s mother to offer the hearing aids.

The young musician has received countless messages of congratulations and thanks from people, including other children with hearing loss whose confidence has been boosted by her appearance on the Late Late Show.

"She loves helping other kids. When a young person contacts her to say that their own experience of hearing loss is now better because of her, she just glows”, said Barbara.

The Wexford girl has also been invited to stage a ‘take-over’ of Hidden Hearing’s Instagram account ,to share her motivational story and talk about how she has dealt so positively with hearing loss.

“Meeting lovely and talented people like Úna Walsh and helping them to make the most of their lives is a true privilege of this job”, said Mark Gorman.

Úna is also a talented gymnast and dancer whose career ambition is to become a primary school teacher working through sign-language.