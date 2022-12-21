Towns and villages in Wexford to get €1.1m in funding

FIVE projects in four different areas of County Wexford are set to benefit from €1.1m in funding under the Town and Village renewal scheme.

In welcoming the news on Wednesday, Minister James Browne said the money will be of great benefit to the projects involved which include Duncannon Fort which has been allocated €500,000 to support restoration and development works.

A further €234,000 has been allocated to Enniscorthy Wellbeing and Activity Gardens which will go towards the creation of a public outdoor green space in Enniscorthy.

In the Rosslare area €250,000 has been allocated for the development of the old Bank of Ireland building for community use to serve as a community enterprise resource hub. That allocation follows on from Government funding that was put towards repurposing the building for community use.

Enniscorthy has been allocated €100,000 towards work on improving the streetscapes of the town and in Taghmon, €50,000 will support the engagement of an archaeologist, conservation engineer, conservation architect and quantity surveyor to ascertain the works needed to develop Taghmon Castle as a heritage tourism asset.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Min Browne commended those involved with the five projects for their “excellent approach in seeking funding that will have a lasting impact in four County Wexford communities”.

He said the Town and Village Renewal scheme funding is specifically designed “to breathe new life into our towns and villages”.

“These projects based in Enniscorthy, Duncannon, Rosslare and Taghmon show great creativity, ambition and community spirit,” said Min Browne.

“I have made it my priority as a Minister of State to pursue funding for Co Wexford projects that I know will have a transformative effect in our towns and villages,” he added.

“Today’s announcement gives further evidence of the Government’s willingness to provide significant funding to projects worthy of investment.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Paul Kehoe also welcomed the funding and highlighted that “in a slight change to previous years” the funding was awarded to larger scale projects that require significant funding.

With regard to the Enniscorthy funding Deputy Kehoe said the aim of the Wellbeing and Activity Garden will be to fully enhance the newly designed green space in order to encourage greater use.

Describing the space as “currently very underutilised” he said it will deliver massive scope for immediate and future development areas of tourism, and health and wellbeing.

Deputy Kehoe highlighted that €6,740,925 has been injected into Wexford towns and villages since the introduction of the programme in 2016.

“This funding has delivered immeasurable progress and development to towns and villages throughout Wexford,” he said, while acknowledging “the enormous work put in to the projects by the county council and committed and dedicated local development groups”.