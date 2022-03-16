Town and village scheme funding welcomed in New Ross

THERE was widespread delight expressed at this month’s meeting of New Ross Municipal District over funding received through the 2021 Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

In his report to the members District Manager, Mick McCormack said County Wexford, as a whole, did very well receiving €910,914.

“New Ross Municipal District did very well out of this big figure, receiving €600,000 of the allocation,” said Mr McCormack.

The funding for New Ross will be broken into two projects with €500,000 going towards the Brennan’s Lane and Shamble’s project.

“This will be for the redevelopment of Brennan’s Lane into a civic area,” said Mr McCormack.

He went on to say the works will include an area created for outdoor farmers markets along with artisan and Christmas markets in addition to enhancing the connectivity between “the heart of the town”, the Library Park, Barrack Lane and Shambles areas.

“The Shambles part to the project will involve opening the Shambles as an outdoor dining and vibrant multi-functional space adding to New Ross’s growing reputation as a destination town,” said Mr McCormack.

He said the total cost of the works is expected to be €560,000 and the local authority will be investing €60,000 of that.

In addition to the works in New Ross, €100,000 in funding will go towards the South West Wexford Family Resource Centre, in Ramsgrange.

“This is for repurposing of an unused, derelict space within the former convent at Ramsgrange centre, through the development of a rural working hub with high-speed broadband,” said Mr McCormack.

“We look forward to working closely with them to move this project forward and congratulate them on receiving this significant project funding,” he added.

Cllr Michael Whelan was the first member to welcome the news and said the works “will give a great lift to the centre of the town”.

He also congratulated the people involved with the project in Ramsgrange and said it’s a very exciting development planned for there.

Cllr Michael Sheehan also welcomed the funding and complimented Mr McCormack on presenting “yet another very positive report”.

However, he asked if an area will be left aside for a plinth dedicated to Michael O’Hanrahan and said it was something the local authority committed to doing in 2016.

“Now that we have the funding to do it can I ask that provision would be made in that plan for a plinth,” said Cllr Sheehan.

“We will come back and look at doing a full statue there under different funding but I think it’s very important given the history of the town that we do that,” he added.

Cllr John Fleming said it was great to see a local report that was big on funding and he congratulated the executive in New Ross who he said “seem to be always on top of their game when it comes to funding”.

Cllr Pat Barden highlighted the fact the Shambles is “a huge area steeped in history”.

“I think at the turn of the century it might have been a barracks and then moved to being a butchery and in the early 1900s there were 16 butchers operating out of it,” he said.

“Some of the old pillars and rails are still there and hopefully they will be revitalised and put back as they were in the civic area,” he added.

Cllr Barden also commented that his wife’s grandmother was a Bailey and their family operated out of the Shambles for three centuries.

“There are still Baileys in the town operating as butchers,” said Cllr Barden. He complimented everyone involved in securing the funding and said it will be great for the town.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Bridín Murphy, thanked Cllr Barden for his comments and “for the history lesson”.

The report was described as “fantastic” by Cllr Anthony Connick who, in highlighting the amount of overall funding involved, said: “Cllr Sheehan says we’re standing still all the time”.

That prompted a surprised response from Cllr Sheehan, who said: “I didn’t say we’re standing still all the time.”

Cllr Connick said he did say such comments at past meetings and he then complimented everyone involved in securing the funding and described it as “a fantastic achievement”.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to get all this sort of money and we’re supporting all community groups, in all walks of life,” said Cllr Connick.

“We’re all here for New Ross and that’s what we should be looking at,” he added.

The Cathaoirleach said the amount of funding the town and district was receiving “is phenomenal”.

She asked if there was a timeframe on when the Brennan’s Lane project would be completed. In response to the comments and questions from the members Mr McCormack said the Michael O’Hanrahan statue will “absolutely be factored in”.

“Obviously, we don’t have the funding to do the statue but we will try and get a separate funding source for that, but it’s certainly going to be part of our plans and we have the location,” he said.

He said the members will be notified when the council has the final plans for it and said: “It will be incorporated into the plans.”

With regard to Cllr Murphy’s query about the timeframe, Mr McCormack, said: “We haven’t a timeframe yet. We are are at the start now so it will be going to design, proper plans and getting procurement in place.”

“This is the start of a process so I can’t give you a timeline on it,” he said.

District Director, Eamonn Hore, then commented that it will be “at least 18 months” but added: “The money is guaranteed.”

That news was echoed by Mr McCormack who said: “The money is guaranteed but there is no restriction, time-wise.” Cllr Sheehan said the timing was perfect with the works on the High Hill almost complete “it could go from one to the other.”