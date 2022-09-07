Tourism season in New Ross area is impacted as visitor numbers drop and costs soar

TWO of the county’s most popular tourist attractions – the Dunbrody Famine Ship Experience and Hook Lighthouse – saw numbers drop significantly this summer, as the tourism sector continues to struggle.

"It was a good season. We didn’t even have the lighthouse open this time last year. It opened later in September 2021. we did walking tours, but the draw is the tower; to see an 800-year-old fully functioning lighthouse,” she said.

Ms Waters said repeat custom from people who visited the lighthouse – (often for the first time) – during 2020 and 2021 – has boosted numbers. “”They came back in numbers and were happy that everything was still as clean and safe as before, with hand sanitiser available. A big factor is money is after getting tighter so the lighthouse is very attractive as people can come with a picnic and just use the bathroom or get a coffee. You have the full choice.”

In August a national survey found that a holiday on the Hook Peninsula was among the best value trips available to families on the island of Ireland.

“The Ring of Hook Peninsula in County Wexford boasts 45 free activities and 48 cycle routes to enjoy. With an Instagram engagement of nearly 6,000, this road trip has plenty to offer, making it one of the best value for money Irish road trips. With the fourth cheapest petrol price at 194.67/c and the second cheapest diesel price at 194.11/c, there's plenty to do and see at a budget,” the survey in mid-August found.

Ms Waters said apart from poor weather on all four bank holiday weekends, she considers summer 2022 to have ben a good, if challenging season – her first having been made the tourist attraction’s manager earlier in the year.

She said there were many group cancellations due to Covid and other factors.

With up to 30 staff employed at the tourist attraction, she said: “It’s only this year that we started to recruit again.”

Around three quarters of visitors to the lighthouse were Irish this summer, with some French, Germans, Italians and Spanish also visiting in numbers.

"The number of American visitors is way down, but we have been getting 8pc of our online hits from America. They are only looking at the moment, but that’s a good stat. We have been on PBS and on lighthouse programmes over there through the American Lighthouse Association. That publicity is generating visitor numbers.”

Like many tourist operators, Ms Waters is deeply concerned about the rising energy and other costs . “Between the ESB, food, wages bills you could feel like battening down the hatches and get to next February but we’re staying open.”

She praised her staff for putting in a huge effort over the summer.

"I’m proud of the effort they put in. From the youngest and newest members they all chipped in, whether that was manning the barbecue or the tills.”

Having risen prices on the menu earlier this year, Ms Waters said there have been no complaints because this has been done everywhere.

Tour prices maybe reviewed next year but have remained the same in 2022.

She said buying from local suppliers means the cafe can offer the freshest, best quality produce.

Dunbrody Famine Ship ad Irish Emigrant Experience CEO Sean Connick said: “It has been reasonably good. I think a lot of the attractions throughout the country, including ourselves, would have measured our performance for 2022 compared to 60pc of 2019’s business. Because effectively 2020 and 2021 were very difficult to gauge. we had good support from the domestic visitors in the summer of 2021, but it was hard to gauge it this year because foreign travel was back.”

He said this summer saw business levels at the Dunbrody at 63pc.

“We've roughly 40pc less visitors and if you convert 65,000 visitor in 2019, you have 25,000 people who aren't walking through the door. Retail and the restaurant have been very strong but we need the footfall visiting the ship, and the Kennedy Homestead also.”

He said it has been a challenging year between the war in Ukraine and inflation, with the businesses’ ESB bill treble what it would have paid in 2019.

Mr Connick said the business works 18 months to two years in advance for the tour companies, meaning price changes can’t keep pace with inflation.

He is confident that New Ross can benefit from the greenway in the same way Mayo and Waterford have, adding that there will be a 3,00sq ft open area to the rear of the centre, overlooking a new park.

He said a grant will be sought to develop the Emigrant theme in the new park along by the river. “We’ve submitted an application in conjunction with the council, for rural regeneration funding for that. We’re about to upgrade the downstairs. The High Hill is about to open and the next big phase will be the Norman centre – so it’s really exciting. All of these are about increasing footfall.”

His ambition remains to see 100,000 people use the Dunbrody centre each year.

“I think the new Norman centre, in conjunction with ourselves, and the other developments, should get us there, but we do need extra facilities and extra services and hopefully they’ll come along. It’s like the bicycle shop opening; they’re looking ahead.”

Mr Connick said the past three years have been his most challenging in his life in business.

The pandemic made us look very deeply into the business and how it operates, and without government supports our business, and many businesses like it, would not have survived.”

He said the attraction employs 36 staff during the summer season, prior to this number dropping off later this month.

“October through March will be really challenging. We're going to do the Christmas Wonderland and will assess other events.”

He said the staff have been fantastic.



"We’ve really fought hard over the last three years to protect our staff and keep everyone on site. Everyone said 2022 would be our year to be back in business, but IU think it’ll be another two years before we get over the hangover from what has happened. The dynamic has changed a bit and people are looking at reinventing what they do. A lot of the outdoor activities have outperformed.”





