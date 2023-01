Around €4,000 in tools were stolen from a van outside where a labourer worked in Wellingtonbridge.

The theft was reported to New Ross gardaí on Sunday, having occurred at some time between the previous Saturday morning and Tuesday night, January 14-17.

Drills and other items were stolen from the van while the job was being worked on, Sgt Richie Daly said.

He asked anyone in The Willows estate on these dates who noticed anything suspicious to contact gardaí on 051 426030.