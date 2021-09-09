‘Too early to change close contact protocol’ – principal calls for extra supports amid rising Covid cases

The principal of one of the largest primary schools in Co Wexford has called for supports for principals amid rising Covid cases, leading to healthy pupils missing out on school for weeks.

“The lack of support from Public Health is worrying,” Bunscoil Rís principal Gerry Moran said.

“Public Health are not calling principals or parents to advise on Return to School protocol for close contacts and parents need this information.

“If Public Health at least called principals we would have accurate information to give out and help and assist our parent body.”

Currently any pupil who is a close contact at any school has to restrict their movements for 14 days, meaning they are confined to their homes.

This is being reviewed by Nphet as tens of thousands of fully healthy children are being denied an in-class education due to the current protocol at a time when over 80 per cent of the adult population are vaccinated.

Mr Moran called Public Health seeking information on positive cases in the school on Monday morning and still has not received any call back.

“I received information through the grapevine from helpful principal colleagues and family members working in Public Health. That is unacceptable.

"Government need to add more resources to Public Health for the next few weeks.”

Mr Moran said time is needed to see the extent of Covid in schools prior to changing close contact protocols.

“I think that it is too early to change the close contact protocol. Nothing should change until next month where we then have an accurate picture of Covid in schools.

“However, what they should do, is start calling school principals and by doing so we could take some of the burden and advise our parents with up to date information.”