Tony’s winter wonderland comes second in ‘Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home’

TONY Fitzpatrick’s famous “Christmas House” in Drinagh just missed out on being declared “Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2021” in Energia’s annual competition, finishing in second place just behind Sean and Noreen McSweeney from Drimoleague, Co Cork.

Having been among the six homes shortlisted, it came down to a public vote for who would scoop the festive title, but despite narrowly missing out, as runner-up Tony will still receive €4,000 from Energia to be donated to Wexford Hospice Homecare. In addition, he will also receive a €500 Smart Home Store voucher. He was delighted to be recognised and for the donation to a charity that’s close to his heart since his late wife Mary passed away a number of years ago.

Read More

"To come anywhere at all in the competition is marvellous,” he said. “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s great that Wexford Hospice Homecare will receive that money and the collections on the gate here are going very well this year too, so hopefully I should have a bit more for them and I’ll spread that money around a little bit with other causes too.”

Speaking of his late wife, Tony said: “Mary absolutely loved it (the Christmas lights) too. We started it, the two of us, 26 years ago for the children. Now I’m doing it for the grandchildren. I just love it.”

It’s safe to say that the people of Wexford love it too as they’ve flocked to Tony’s Drinagh home in recent week’s to cast an eye over the some 30,000 Christmas lights that decorate his home.

"It’s been very busy alright, the weekends in particular,” he said. “I think people did miss it last year when we couldn’t do it. I missed it myself to tell you the truth.

"People have been so good though and I just want to thank everyone who has voted or donated on the gate.”