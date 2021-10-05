Tom’s “Recyclebella” sets sail!

“SHE floats!” A cheer went up among supporters of Duncormick based author and craftsman Tom Logan as The Recyclebella – a boat made entirely by his own hands from 100% recycled materials – hit the water at Ferrybank.

Mind you, it was no surprise to the Liverpool native, who’s been living here with his wife Siobhan for over 20 years. He painstakingly put in the hours working with old fascia, skirting boards, old washing machine doors and even the window from an old camper van to make his latest creation; one which he hopes will host quite an adventure and raise money for some worthy local causes in the process.

The plan is that Tom and his good friend Wally O’Neill, of Red Books in St Peter’s Square, will take the Recyclebella up the River Barrow, collecting money and interviewing authors and writers for a podcast along the way.

The first step though was to make sure that the Recyclebella passed the water test. After taking a while to get her off the trailer at the end of the slipway in Ferrybank, there was a nervous moment as she took to the water. But fears subsided as Tom stood on board and raised an arm aloft in triumph.

"Everything was perfect,” he said proudly. “We had a small issue getting it off the trailer and it made a bit of a hole, but that’s all been fixed up now and we’re giving it a new paint job. The goal is still to head off up the Barrow and we’re waiting to talk to Wexford Local Development about the best time to do it.”

In the meantime, a fundraiser has been launched (www.gofundme.com/f/recyclebella) in a bid to see the recyclebella raise some funds for causes such as MarineWatch and Irish Guide Dogs.

"We were hoping to get some local businesses on board, but we didn’t have much luck,” Tom said. “We’ve launched the fundraiser now and we’re hoping people will donate. I’m also writing children’s books that will feature the Recyclebella to raise money and I’d love to be able to give each cause a decent amount of money.”

In the meantime, Tom, Wally and the Recyclebella are ready and waiting for their big adventure up the River Barrow.