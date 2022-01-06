Tommy tops €1000 during 20 day swim challenge

Kilmore Quay RNLI crew onboard the RNLB Killarney in Kilmore Quay marina, with Grainne O'Brien (20 Dips in December Organizer), John Grace (Lifeboat Operations Manager), Johnny Moore (Chair of the Kilmore Quay RNLI Fundraising Committee, Melinda Kehoe (20 Dips in December Organizer), and Tommy Kehoe standing on the marina alongside.

Schoolboy Tommy Kehoe (11) was one of approximately 60 swimmers who completed the fundraising challenge, 20 Dips in December, on the Little Beach in Kilmore Quay on New Years Eve in aid of Kilmore Quay RNLI.

Organised by three local ladies, Melinda Kehoe, Grainne O'Brien and Simmi Duffin, 20 Dips in December saw swimmers take to the waters over 20 days during the month of December. The weather and sea conditions throughout the month were a key consideration for the swimmers. Even though there were some days where conditions did not allow for a dip, there were enough favourable days to allow for the challenge to be completed safely by the hardy swimmers. Not least of all by Melinda's son Tommy who even fitted in a dip one morning before school.

Tommy alone has so far raised €1,140. Overall, it is estimated that almost €5000 has been raised by participants. Donations can still be made on the Just Giving page at:https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rnli-kilmore-quay-decemberdips

“This has been my favourite ever challenge and I'm so pleased we managed to raise money for such a great fund,” said organisers.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, fundraising in aid of Kilmore Quay lifeboat has taken place throughout the year as Covid-19 guidelines allowed. Dedicated supporters of the RNLI in the area have organised walks, swims, cycles, vintage runs, online bingo, and head shaves among other activities, raising vital funds to maintain the charity's lifesaving services.

Speaking following the swim, Kilmore Quay RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Grace, said, “There is a fantastic community spirit here today. Tommy has raised an incredible sum of money, as have all the participants. We cannot thank everyone who took part and all who support Kilmore Quay RNLI throughout the year enough for all their efforts and generosity.'

Those taking part in the 20 Dips in December challenge swim regularly in the sea throughout the year. If you are considering doing so, please check out the safety tips on Swim Ireland's website regarding winter swimming in Ireland. https://www.swimireland.ie/news/winter-dipping-safety-in-ireland or contact a local open water swimming group.