Tommy Tiernan Show the perfect platform for Wexford’s Dr Vivian Rath to spread key message

When Dr Vivian Rath was invited to be a guest on The Tommy Tiernan Show, he was keen to share one key message – everyone has a role to play in making the world a more inclusive place.

In an interview on Saturday night’s show, the Kilmuckridge native, researcher and disability rights advocate shared more about his own life experiences, including how they have inspired him to work for a more inclusive society where everyone is part of the team. Vivian spoke of his own experience of undergoing surgery for the removal of a spinal tumour at a young age and how that surgery caused damage that affected his mobility. When asked whether he was worried about the recent full loss of his mobility, Vivian took the opportunity to highlight the stark reality for many people with disabilities living in Ireland.

"I’m worried that, if in years to come things progress and maybe I don’t have family to assist and support me, I would end up like the 1,300 other young, disabled people under the age of 65 who this evening, as we talk, are inappropriately living in nursing homes,” said Vivian, who completed a PhD in Trinity College Dublin researching the social involvement of students with disabilities in higher education. “Some had absolutely no choice but to live there.”

During the interview, Vivian also acknowledged how his own classmates and team mates in Buffer’s Alley helped him to feel “part of the team” as a child.

"I realised that I was part of the team, I belong. Disabled people want to be part of the team. It is up to the people in the local communities and in our homes, that’s where it starts,” he told Tommy.

"I feel I have been very lucky in life. I feel I have a certain responsibility now to use my ability to speak and that I have to ensure that people have more opportunities than they have.”

Speaking after the interview, Vivian said that his appearance on the RTE programme was a great opportunity to highlight the barriers that people living with disabilities face every day in Ireland. He believes that there needs to be more public awareness of this, particularly the fact that many young disabled people are “living inappropriately in nursing homes” due to not having their needs met in society.

"I don’t think there is much public awareness of this. I felt it was necessary to bring it to the attention of the public. I feel most people would be very unhappy to hear this. It is not the kind of society me or you or anyone wants to foster. By highlighting it, it was an opportunity for other people to get behind this issue and inform their local representatives that they are not happy about this and they would like to see this changed,” he said.

“The response has been incredible. That’s no joke. On every communication channel that I’ve got, somebody has been in contact, both disabled people and non-disabled people and so many people want to know how and what needs to be changed. This demonstrates to me that, had people known about it, they would have been taking action on it for a long while. It highlighted how things really need to change.”

When asked how he envisions change can be achieved to create a community where people with disabilities have equal rights and opportunities, Vivian emphasised that everyone has a role to play.

“I think we need to remember we all have a voice and we can use that in different ways, for example, by emailing local representatives, local TDs and posting on social media to highlight that you are unhappy. We all need to understand that we all have a bit of power and that we can use it to make real change to improve the lives of others,” he said.

"The reality is though that the real change needs to come from the top. We need to see the government take a cross-departmental approach to make this change happen. The Departments have known about this for many years. Unfortunately, nothing has happened. The UN CRPD (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities) which Ireland ratified in 2019 states that disabled people have a right to live in their communities with everyone else, and that they have a right to live independently.

Now what we need to see is a plan funding this and actual work being done to ensure disabled people can enjoy their lives in the same way as everybody else. Disabled people aren’t looking for any new rights, they’re just looking to have the same rights as everybody else. Currently, there are young disabled people who had no choice but to go into a nursing home.”

"I have nothing against nursing homes. This is not about nursing homes. This is about the fact that young people are living there inappropriately when they should be in the communities with their friends and their families.”

Vivian highlighted the fact that 23,000 people with disabilities currently live in Wexford, explaining that people with disabilities suffer the highest poverty and deprivation rates. These people often have to incur extra costs in order to simply be part of the community, explained Vivian, adding that this is something that he would like to see changing.

In his RTE interview, Vivian posed an important question: “How do we create a community where everybody feels they’re included, where they feel like they belong?” How does he feel that this can be done?

“There are a number of steps. Young disabled people should be included in the schooling system. We must ensure we are looking to mainstream schools as much as possible and support young disabled people to be fully engaged in all activities. We need to start early. From a very, very young age, I was involved in Buffer’s Alley and all the activities there, like mini 7s. The people in the club made every effort to support my needs. That can be done very simply. It doesn’t need to be difficult. We all can do our own little bit to promote and encourage inclusion. At a national or even county level, we need to look and see whether we are funding initiatives to ensure disabled people can access playgrounds, our theatres, our buses and other local transport links as well. At a county level, that’s what needs to be done,” he said.

"One initiative that really took off last summer was the introduction of the beach mats in Wexford. I was involved with introducing that, along with Councillor Lisa McDonald. That is something that is a very simple initiative that really gives disabled people in the county and visitors the opportunity to enjoy all we have to offer. It is local initiatives like that that make all the difference.”

Referencing the results of a survey by the National Disability Authority, which showed that people with disabilities in Ireland feel lower levels of social inclusion than those without a disability, Vivian said that, while work has been undertaken in this area, more can be done.

"We each have our own responsibility at a family and community level to support that inclusion. That can be as much as giving somebody chance to be on the team. Everybody wants to be on the team,” he added.

Strengthening inclusivity as an individual can involve very simple steps, according to Vivian, who said that it could be as easy as ensuring that there is a person responsible to support those with disabilities when an event is being organised.

"When you go into a meeting, have a look around the room and ask yourself who is not at the table. Ask then, how could we ensure that their voice is heard too and they are part of the decision-making. It is a very simple thing to do and a way of taking action to bring about change,” he added.

Yesterday, at the Gorey Civic Awards, Vivian received a Civic Award in recognition of his disability advocacy work and the impact of his PhD on the social engagement of disabled people in Ireland. His life’s work has also been recognised further afield, and last year, he had the opportunity to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron about the inclusion of disabled people in decision-making in the EU.

Yet, while passionate about his own advocacy work, Vivian wants to see everyone getting involved in the conversation.

"I think it is important to remember that everyone can make a difference. Really they just need to make their voice heard.”