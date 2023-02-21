Wexford

Tommy Tiernan Show the perfect platform for Wexford’s Dr Vivian Rath to spread key message

Disability rights advocate spoke about how everyone has a role to play to make society more inclusive

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

When Dr Vivian Rath was invited to be a guest on The Tommy Tiernan Show, he was keen to share one key message – everyone has a role to play in making the world a more inclusive place.

In an interview on Saturday night’s show, the Kilmuckridge native, researcher and disability rights advocate shared more about his own life experiences, including how they have inspired him to work for a more inclusive society where everyone is part of the team. Vivian spoke of his own experience of undergoing surgery for the removal of a spinal tumour at a young age and how that surgery caused damage that affected his mobility. When asked whether he was worried about the recent full loss of his mobility, Vivian took the opportunity to highlight the stark reality for many people with disabilities living in Ireland.

