Tobacco worth nearly €200,000 seized at Rosslare Europort

Some of the tobacco was concealed in a trailer.

Some of the tobacco was hidden in the boot of the car at Rosslare Europort.

‘Roll your own’ tobacco worth over €197,000 has been seized at Rosslare Europort

As a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort seized 315kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco. The tobacco branded ‘Flandria Golden Blend’, had an estimated retail value of more than €197,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €162,000.

The discovery was made on Thursday when Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK registered vehicle and its accompanying trailer, that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France. The smuggled tobacco was discovered concealed within the floor of the trailer and also within a vehicle the trailer was carrying.

A UK national in his 20s was questioned.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.