Tintern woods scoops top prize at Irish forestry awards

Pictured outside the RDS with their awards were Sorcha Hyland, Liam Stafford, Pat Caulfield, Minister of State Pippa Hackett, Kate O'Brien, Phil Hogan, David Neville, Seamus Cullen.

EVERYONE involved in the development of the Tintern Woodlands project are celebrating winning top prize at the 2021 RDS Irish Forestry and Woodlands Awards.

The announcement of the award was made on November 29 in the Dublin headquarters of the RDS.

Participation in the RDS Awards programme was made possible when Coillte nominated Tintern Woodlands for consideration in the Community Woodlands category which is open to amenity forestry projects able to demonstrate significant and sustained community input’.

The nomination included the Tintern Walking Trails and the Colclough Walled Garden.

The focus on community input is of particular relevance to the Tintern Trails Development Committee. Since it was formed in 2013 the committee has depended on the voluntary contribution of its members who are all local people and on the valuable support of the local community.

Coillte have also contributed with serious investment in roads, car parking and the millstream route.

Because of this local commitment, being nominated by Coillte and winning the top award represents recognition at both local and national level for everyone who has helped transform Tintern Woodlands into what is now a very special place where both visitors and biodiversity are facilitated and nurtured.

The awards were presented by Minister Pippa Hackett and Professor Owen Lewis President of the RDS. Minister Hackett emphasised the importance of the awards as a showcase of everything that is good about Irish forests and woodlands. She went on to praise the ‘excellent work being carried out by farmers, forest owners and community groups around the country to enhance the multifunctional benefits of forests and woodlands’.

Professor Lewis noted that "this year’s Forest and Woodland Award winners have achieved a balance between the economic and environmental needs of the sector and are highlighting what is possible when experience is combined with innovation and dedication”.

As winners of the top prize in their category Tintern Woodlands received a beautiful Irish made trophy, a silver medal and certificate and a cheque for €2,000.

During the presentation to Tintern special mention was made of the

recent additions along the walking trails all of which enhance the

visitor experience. These include the labyrinth, amphitheatre, toilet

and a sensory path and river walk as well as Coillte’s infrastructure investments.

People have visited and enjoyed Tintern Woodlands for generations. The past two years have seen an unprecedented rise in visitor numbers as people sought refuge from the pandemic in the outdoors and in the healing power of nature.

The RDS award is a recognition not only of the work of so many people and organisations in Tintern but equally a recognition of the social and environmental value of that work.

“The RDS award is a recognition not only of the work of so many people in Tintern but equally a recognition of the social and environmental value of that work,” Tintern Trails spokesperson Kate O’Brien said.