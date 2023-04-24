Time to revisit rejected Greenway plan from Wexford town to Curracloe – Cllr Garry Laffan.

Fianna Fail councillor Garry Laffan has urged Wexford council officials to revisit a plan to building a cycling and walking Greenway on a coastal route between Wexford town and Curracloe, which was rejected by An Bord Pleanála five years ago.

Cllr Laffan called for renewed support for the project which he predicted would be the most visited Greenway in the county, due to its panoramic location.

When first proposed, it was predicted the amenity could bring 275,000 visitors a year and pump an additional €40 million into the local economy.

"Now that we have a new District Manager we can have a bit of enthusiasm for finding out about the Wexford-Curracloe Greenway”, he told a Wexford Borough District Council meeting.

"It’s something that everyone had been talking about but it has gone quiet in the past 12 months and hasn’t been spoken about.

"This is the county town and I really feel we need to get some kind of momentum going on it soon. It is the shortest route but I think it would be the most used in the county” said Cllr Laffan, adding that he visited the north slobs with his uncle recently and it’s a beautiful location.

"We need to get some kind of report on it to see if there is anything that can possibly be done. If there is anything we can do to get over the environmental problems, we should do it.”

The Wexford County Council Greenway plan stretching 10.7 kilometres from Wexford town to The Raven and Curracloe Beach with an additional 4.9km of local looped trails, was refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in October 2018.

The planning board based its decision on submissions made by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Bird Watch Ireland which raised concerns about the impact of the Greenway on the Raven Point Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and Wexford Harbour and Slobs Special Protection Area (SPA).It said the Greenway would be detrimental to the sensitive landscape and visual amenities of the area.

The local authority expressed deep disappointment with the decision and at the time said it was examining the reasons for refusal to ascertain how best to progress.

It was a major blow to the project which was left on hold with councillors later expressing concern that it seemed to have been taken off the table altogether.

Newly-appointed District Manager Anthony Bailey said he would look into the up-to-date situation with the Greenway.