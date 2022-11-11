Tidy Towns chairperson Phil Murphy named Wexford’s Most Inspirational Person

Pictured at Gala Clonroche were Padraic Doran of Murphy’s Wholesale Enniscorthy, Alex DePrezz, Store Manager, Ben McGinn, Fresh Food Executive at Gala Retail, Phil Murphy, who was named Wexford’s Most Inspirational Person, and her husband, PJ Murphy.

Hard-working Tidy Towns chairperson Phil Murphy has been named Wexford’s Most Inspirational Person in this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

The awards were established four years ago to celebrate unsung heroes who create better communities through selfless acts and inspirational deeds. One winner was selected from each of the 26 counties and presented with €1,000 in hotel vouchers in Ireland.

As chairperson of Wexford Tidy Towns, Phil has donated countless hours of her time to inspiring the community to take pride in their town.

Since she took over the reins, Wexford has gone from bronze status to winning a gold medal in the annual Tidy Towns competition. She also secured a small building in the Bullring Market as a base for volunteers to meet.

Choosing the country’s 26 winners was a challenging task, according to Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail. “We’ve heard some truly inspirational stories from people across Ireland during these awards, which has affirmed something we already knew – that we have so many selfless people carrying out great work in our communities,” he said.

"Operating in communities throughout Ireland, Gala retailers have seen first-hand some of the great work that people have been doing and we are proud to have been able to recognise some of these inspirational individuals.

"Phil and the other inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations to all our county heroes.”

"With 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities and this year’s awards with Virgin Media have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, given them the recognition they deserve.”

Noreen Murphy from Bantry, County Cork was named as Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.