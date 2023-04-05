Three Wexford TDs back Borough Council’s call to delay lifting of eviction ban

Three Wexford TDs responded to Wexford Borough Council’s call on local Oireachtas members to support a delay in the lifting of the eviction ban until suitable contingency plans are put in place by the Government to assist families who may become homeless in the county through no fault of their own.

In his reply, Deputy Johnny Mythen of Sinn Féin said the Government decision will result in working families, single people and pensioners facing a situation where they will have no roof over their heads in the coming weeks.

"With Wexford County Council already stretched to their limits and charities running rapidly out of funds, where are they supposed to go?

"I fully support the action of Wexford Borough Council in requesting some breathing space to allow Councils and not-for-profit organisations to plan ahead for “a homeless crisis exacerbated further by a very poor and bad decision.

"I hope it’s not too late for the other TDs in our county, who supported the lifting of the ban, to realise the mistake they have made and maybe explain to the rest of us where people can turn to for accommodation or where they can go.”

Labour TD Brendan Howlin said he fully agrees with the Council on the issue and fears that the consequences of the Government’s action will mean a significant increase in homelessness”.

"I therefore voted to extend the ban. Labour also proposed legislation to continue the ban until there is clear data to show a four month fall in homeless numbers.

"We also Sinn Féin legislation to extend the ban and introduced a no confidence motion in the Government, so strongly did we regard this issue.”

Independent TD Verona Murphy responded saying the Borough Council have her support.