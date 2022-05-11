Three Wexford councillors set to travel to Lugo in Italy for theatre opening this weekend

WITH a total of eight councillors having jetted off to represent Wexford in Savannah, New York and Dunkirk in France for St Patrick's Day two months ago, three councillors are now packing their bags to fly out to Lugo in Italy this weekend to attend the official opening of a brand new theatre there.

Twinned with Wexford since 2013, Lugo is a town of just over 30,000 people situated in Northern Italy. An invitation was sent from Mayor of Lugo Davide Ranalli to Mayor of Wexford Garry Laffan and “two representatives” on April 22 to attend the official opening of the Rossini Theatre in the town this Sunday, May 15. The invitation stated that the opening coincides with “our Patron Saint Day: ‘S.Ilaro Abate’ and on this occasion the four ‘city districts’ organise the ‘Contesa Estense’."

At the May meeting of the council, it was suggested that Mayor Garry Laffan, Cllr Maura Bell and Cllr Leonard Kelly would make the journey to Italy. Given the fact that by the time the matter came before the full council for discussion, it was just six days out from the event, it was likely it was a foregone conclusion that the councillors would be attending.

In any case, there were no dissenting voices from the chamber. The only discussion on the subject came from Sinn Féin councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin who stated that these trips provide a wonderful opportunity for “an exchange of ideas” and that it was important to do this and that it was “not just a social outing”.

The estimated cost of the trip was not discussed at the meeting, nor was the duration.

Just two months ago, Cllr Garry Laffan was one of five councillors to have travelled to Savannah, Georgia, for St Patrick’s Day celebrations and to foster links with a sizeable Wexford community there.

One of his companions on this latest Italian trip, Cllr Leonard Kelly, was also due to travel to Savannah, but cancelled at the final hour stating that he did not wish to travel given the uncertainty in Ukraine. Despite the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Cllr Kelly was happy to undertake the Italian trip, as was Cllr Maura Bell who was not part of any of the trips abroad in March.