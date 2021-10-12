Three pillars project for Castle Street

The final event in the Three Pillars Project will take place on Friday in Enniscorthy.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, October 15, and will be culmination of a project that was ongoing during the pandemic.

The initiative was co-facilitated by visual artist, Claire Breen and dance artist, Vivian Brodie, in partnership with Link Training Services and the HSE Occupational Therapy mental health services.

The project was funded by Culture Ireland and the arts department of Wexford County Council.

The Three Pillars involved 16 participants in collaborative online art sessions run during the Covid-19 pandemic, in March 2021.

Each week they creatively explored themes of extension, texture, scale, space and detail through movement, research and mark-making.

Those involved found the project very beneficial with one participant commenting that it was much more than she expected.

"Through mindful breathing and movement that is guided by a dance and yoga specialist, you relax into a space of inner creativity,” she said.

"Then you used various objects and art materials led by an artist who is full of fun information,” she added.

The participant described how those involved got to learn new skills while also utilising breathing techniques to the point that “you fall into a space where you are so intensely engrossed with your own art that you reach a point where your mind is totally calm and on topic”.

Each week the group received a package which they opened together and it meant each week was different, from both an art and dance perspective.

"Some weeks you pushed yourself outside your comfort zone and some weeks you fall into something that’s just right for you,” said one of the participants.

"Having a mix of both is really good as, strangely, through art you learn a lot about yourself,” she added.

One participant highlighted how being part of a group where people “got you” was very comforting: “You realise you’re not alone and feel able in this safe space. You got to meet new people and socialise whereas without this programme you most likely would not.”

"The Three Pillars was a brilliant experience and I’m only sorry it’s over,” she said.