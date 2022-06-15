Three people injured in four-car crash outside New Ross

The scene of the crash near Ballinaboola on Thursday evening.

Three people were injured in a four-car crash which occurred on the N25 New Ross to Wexford road on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at Raheenvarren, Carrickbyrne, at around 5.45 p.m. when the four vehicles collided.

Emergency services arrived in large numbers at the scene, including four ambulances from Wexford General Hospital, two fire trucks, numerous gardaí and Wexford County Council staff, who managed the traffic on the busy main road, putting diversions in place.

A female driver of a jeep got trapped in her vehicle for a time, prior to being cut free by fire crew personnel.

The N25 was reopened to traffic late Thursday night, following a forensic investigation of the scene by gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said the injured people ranged in ages from their late teens to their sixties and included both sexes. Injuries included leg and arm fractures.

“Several units of the gardaí attended and the matter is still under investigation thsi week,” said the garda spokesperson.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and for dash cam footage, and they can be contacted at New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030.