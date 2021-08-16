Three live shows and online for theatre festival

There will be three live performances of Eugene O’Neill plays at the annual theatre festival in New Ross – which ruins from Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17, this year.

Audiences will be limited to the prevailing Covid guidelines – most likely either 50 or 100 possibly depending on the prevalance of the Delta or any other variant at the time.

The main event , the O’Neill epic work More Stately Mansions will be directed by Ben Barnes (in two parts) on Saturday, October 16 and will be filmed for streaming worldwide.

New Ross Drama Workshop will present staged readings live at the theatre in front of audiences on the three nights of the festival. The much respected local group has been to the forefront of the drama offering in New Ross ever since, performing an eclectic range of plays since then including some Irish and American classics, in house new writing, period dramas and box office comedies.

Two years ago the New Ross Drama Workshop enjoyed a very successful and dramatically fruitful collaboration with the Eugene O’Neill festival with a series of lunchtime performances inspired by O’ Neill.

This year the group will present a staged reading of three of Eugene O’ Neill’s plays at the opening night of the festival. Under the capable artistic

direction of two of the groups directorial protagonists Margaret

Rossiter and Peggy Hussey, the members of the group will present

rehearsed readings of ‘Recklessness’, ‘Where the Cross is Made’ and ‘A

Wife for a Life’. The plays, part of the authors early work, will allow

the words of O’ Neill to hold centre stage as themes of maritime

adventures, prospecting in the wild west and the intricacies of love

emerge.

On the Sunday evening of the festival, the well known Martin McDonough play the Beauty Queen of Leenane , again directed by Ben Barnes with a stellar professional cast.

This is consistent with our intention to feature works by Irish playwrights each year at the festival .

The Beauty Queen will feature a top notch cast, including Marion O’Dwyer and Sarah Madigan.

The cast for More Stately Mansions is being finalized and will include

Andrea Irvine, Jamie Beamish , Andrew Holden and Sharon Clancy.

More Stately Mansions also examines the great figure in O’Neill, “the possessor self-dispossessed” (as the subtitle of the eleven play cycle puts it) or the man who gains the world only to lose his soul, an tragic phenomenon O’Neill explored repeatedly through his work.

The play is rarely performed and has not been performed in Ireland before. Using the fully restored text edited by Martha Bower, the director, Ben Barnes, presents, in a reading format, a staging of the play closest to what O'Neill wrote and intended.

The play will be performed at St Michael’s Theatre on Saturday, October 16 in two parts at 3.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. punctuated with a dinner break. The reading will also be recorded and be available for streaming worldwide following the festival.

Tickets will be going on sale next week. Details to be announced later this month.