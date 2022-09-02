Three gyms combine to raise over €17,000 for Wexford Women’s Refuge ‘Kit out the Refuge’ campaign

On Saturday morning at Base Gym Drinagh , there was a presentation of a gheque of €17250.00 to Antoinette Lynch on Behalf of the Wexford Womens Refuge "Kit Out The Refuge". It was raised in collaboratiion of three gym's Eamonn Murphy Base Gym Drinagh, Andy Murphy Urban Gym New Ross and Louise O'Brien Bad Ass Studio Enniscorthy

Participants in the funddraiser "Fit Out The Refuge" on Saturday morning in the Base Gym Drinagh

Members and staff of three County Wexford gyms raised a whopping €17,250 to help kit out a planned new premises for Wexford Women’s Refuge.

Base Gym in Wexford, Urban Gym in New Ross and Bad Ass Studios in Enniscorthy held a “Work-out for the Refuge” day with simultaneous gym sessions involving regulars and visitors along with fun activities including barbecues and music.

The event was part of a wider ongoing fundraiser for the new Women’s Refuge co-ordinated by Piercestown farmer and Base Gym member Tom Coleman who was inspired to help out after visiting the existing overcrowded refuge in Distillery Road in Wexford town with a donation last Christmas.

"It knocked me for six to see the conditions and I could see the pressure they were under with just four bedrooms they were telling me about the all the people that were being turned away so I decided I would do what I could to help”, he said.

Base Gym owner Eamonn Murphy described the amount as “absolutely amazing” and thanked everyone who took part, helped out or donated, including Gus O’ Connell of A Room Outside in Kerlogue who donned his chef’s apron and dished up a fantastic barbecue and Gloudie Makiese, a personal trainer and fitness instructor at Base Gym who spoke out positively about the time he spent in Wexford Women’s Refuge as a 12-year old boy with his mother and sister.

"Tom asked us if we would like to get involved and we were only delighted to to be able to help the refuge”, said Eamonn who took great pleasure with Andy Murphy of Urban Gym and Louise O’ Brien of Bad Ass Studios in handing over the cheque to Antoinette Lynch of Wexford Women’s Refuge.

The new refuge which is to be built in Maudlintown, Wexford was given Government go-ahead in April to proceed to tender with a capital commitment of €5.6 million.

The premises will be large enough to accommodate 12 families experiencing domestic violence and will provide them with independent living spaces and room for children to play.