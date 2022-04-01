Thousands raised as a result of tractor run in Castletown

Mick Higgins with his tractor looking forward to getting out on the road.

THE FUTURE looks set to be secured for the extension of the St Kevin’s Cemetery in Tara Hill thanks to huge local generosity.

A tractor and vintage car run, raffle and auction began from the Golden Anchor Bar and had over 100 vehicles and a huge attendance.

The St. Kevin's Church and Cemetery Committee wish to thank, the Golden Anchor Bar and the local tractor enthusiasts for organising this event along with the many sponsors who all supported the run and took part in it.

The total raised on the day was over €8,500 which will be added to the €9,000 already raised from other fundraisers.

Describing the day as a social event that brought the community together, Father Roger O Neill said that he was blown away by the support.

"The money raised brings us a very long way to cover the purchase and development costs of the cemetery. We will still need to fundraise further to finalise it but we will updating people in the coming weeks once we have the land signed, sealed and delivered.

“We were so taken a back by the outstanding response and generosity as it went beyond our greatest expectations. The tractor run had a fantastic atmosphere and as the sun was shining, we knew from early morning as people arrived, knew it would be a success as there was a brilliant buzz with everyone in great form which continued for the whole day”.

Thanking those who came out in support, Father O Neill added that it was one of the few community gatherings locals have been able to have for a long time due to the pandemic.