A large tree which came down in high winds at Summerhill in Wexford town.

ESB crews are scrambling to restore power to around 4,000 homes across the county this morning as Wexford continues to be battered by strong winds brought by Storm Eunice.

The county remains in the midst of an orange wind warning and a number of power outages are being reported countywide, as well as fallen power lines and trees. Wexford County Council’s Emergency Management Team met twice yesterday ahead of the storm to ensure a level of preparedness and the local authority’s emergency line remains active on 053 9196000. People are encouraged to report any fallen power lines, trees or major incidents to this number.

Around 1,400 customers are currently without electricity in Wexford town as a result of a faults and Carricklawn and Barntown, with an estimated return time of lunchtime today. Distillery Road in Wexford town was closed from Browne’s Pub to Tesco as a result of fallen power lines there. A fallen tree is also blocking the road at Summerhill.

A total of 2,748 customers are left without power in the Taghmon area with an estimated return time of 1.45 p.m.

A similar lunchtime restoration time has been given for some 43 customers without power at Our Lady’s Island, while the ESB are hopeful of having power back for some 685 customers in the Campile area imminently.

A fault at Clonroche has 59 customers with no power with an estimated restoration at 1.45 p.m.

In the highlands of Bunclody, 1,178 customers are currently reported as having now power, with the ESB hoping that power will be restored at 12.45 p.m.

Around 840 customers are currently without power in Enniscorthy town with a restoration time of 1.45 p.m. for the majority and 6 p.m. while power has gone down for nearly 800 customers as a result of a fault at Crane which it’s hoped will be fixed by 1.30 p.m. A further 600 customers are out at Banoge and are due to be restored at 1.30 p.m.

Several ferries due to depart Rosslare Europort today have been cancelled as a result of the strong winds and those affected are urged to contact their ferry operators. The Ballyhack car ferry is also currently off.

The Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge in New Ross was closed from the Glenmore roundabout at midnight last night and it’s re-opening will be entirely dependent on weather conditions in the coming hours. Currently a diversion is in place through New Ross town.