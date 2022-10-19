Thomas Moore Tavern ‘monstrosity’ is here to stay as council reveals permission had in fact been granted

HAVING sought legal advice in the face of notable public backlash, Wexford County Council has revealed that a controversial outdoor dining area at The Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket is here to stay.

Following a lengthy post-mortem as to how the structure dubbed “a monstrosity” was granted permission in the first place, things came to a head at Monday’s meeting of the Wexford Borough District where the members were told that the pub and restaurant had effectively been legally granted permission by the council to erect their outdoor area.

While reluctant to comment too much on the situation, the owners of The Thomas Moore Tavern, the Wright family, felt vindicated.

“If I had have been contacted directly by a councillor or anybody else, I could have told them from the very start I had permission,” said Breda Wright, stating that she felt the reaction to the outdoor dining area was excessive and one-sided.

Despite this, Wexford County Council did seek legal advice on how to proceed with the large glass structure, with local reps feeling it went far beyond the remit of the licence granted.

The discussion around the outdoor dining area played out behind closed doors on Monday afternoon, away from the eyes and ears of the press and the public. Members of the media and public onlookers were asked to leave the council chambers as the members went ‘into committee’ for the agenda item.

A statement was subsequently issued, which said that Acting Director of Services Sean Meyler had “advised the meeting that based on inspections carried out and reports compiled, and subject to certain clarifications that have been sought, the structure appears to be in substantial compliance with the conditions of the temporary Section 254 Licence granted under the Planning Acts.”

With the temporary licence running until June of 2024, the owners of The Thomas Moore Tavern will be allowed to retain their outdoor dining area until at least then.

While the press were not privy to the discussions around the structure, the statement from Wexford County Council noted that “members unanimously expressed their disapproval of the situation that has led to granting a three year licence and erection of the outdoor dining structure on the public road outside the Thomas Moore Tavern premises which they consider detracts from the area”.

Again, they also raised the issue of road safety at the junction, however, the District Engineer stated that sight lines “are within the allowable limits set down in the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets”, but advised that the junction be changed from “yield” to “stop”.

Having been outspoken on the topic before, Cllr Davy Hynes was happy enough to let his feelings be known publicly.

“This is just another example of councillors being ignored and officials doing what they want,” he said. “Somebody in their wisdom has decided to give this thing a licence for three years, regardless of what we think. We’ve bent over backwards to support businesses in the pandemic and to say that this is a cheeky move is an understatement.

“If precedent has been set here, it seems anyone really can decide to put up something like this after getting a licence for tables and chairs. Local government is no longer a democracy. Officials have all the power and there’s no consultation. There’s no way something like this would’ve been allowed to happen years ago. No way.”

Cllr Hynes said that the legalities of the case were explained to members in the behind-closed-doors meeting.

“It seems that if we were to demand that they take it down, we’d be leaving ourselves open to being sued, or at least that’s my reading anyway,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s the last we’ll see of this type of thing. People are saying we’re just making an issue out of this, but I’ve had so many people come to me complaining that this is an eyesore in one of the most historic areas of the town. It’s outrageous.

“The whole thing has left a very sour taste in the mouth.”

Although the licence runs out in June of 2024, Cllr Hynes said he “wouldn’t be so sure” that the structure will be removed.

“I’d have concerns over that,” he said. “They haven’t said for definite it will be gone from 2024. They’ve opened the door on this now. It might not be so easy to shut it.”