Thomas Moore Tavern ‘monstrosity’ is here to stay as council reveals permission had in fact been granted

The outdoor dining area at Cornmarket.

Padraig Byrne

HAVING sought legal advice in the face of notable public backlash, Wexford County Council has revealed that a controversial outdoor dining area at The Thomas Moore Tavern in Cornmarket is here to stay.

Following a lengthy post-mortem as to how the structure dubbed “a monstrosity” was granted permission in the first place, things came to a head at Monday’s meeting of the Wexford Borough District where the members were told that the pub and restaurant had effectively been legally granted permission by the council to erect their outdoor area. 

