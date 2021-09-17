Thirteen pups left for dead in a black bag in Wexford town

A Wexford woman was horrified on Thursday to discover a total of thirteen puppies dumped in a plastic bag in the town centre.

The woman had parked her car near St Peter's Square when she noticed what she assumed was a bag of rubbish dumped behind a van. Having returned from shopping a couple of hours later, she noticed the bag moving and could hear whimpering and when she opened it up, she was appalled to find twelve small puppies inside a plastic container in the bag and one which had escaped into the bag and was struggling not to suffocate.

Unable to lift the pups by herself, she sought the help of two passers-by and the dogs were brought to the WSPCA. The officers there believe that the puppies could be the discarded remnants of a failed breeding or puppy farming enterprise.

“At the moment, we think the pups could be from up to three different litters,” said Brigid Cullen of the WSPCA. “They're as young as four or five weeks old and they were in a fairly bad way. They had worms and diarrhea and some blisters from being left sitting in their own faeces and urine. Thankfully though, they seem to be doing quite well at the moment, but the danger in these situations is that unfortunately they can always go downhill fast.

"I’d imagine that this is a case where somebody was breeding the dogs to sell. There was a huge demand during the lockdowns etc and puppies were being sold for hundreds of euro, but now that people are back to school and work, the novelty has worn off and the demand probably wasn’t there. Sadly, we were expecting this kind of thing. It’s awful though. These people should have just come to us just down the road rather than leaving the dogs there to die.”

Brigid says that already the reaction from the people of Wexford has been brilliant with several offers coming in to provide a home for some of the pups.

"The public has been really good about it,” she said. “They won’t be ready for re-homing for at least two weeks though. We have to find out what breed they are and exactly how old they are as well as worming them and getting them their jabs and that type of thing.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the WSPCA to help with their ongoing work can do so via their Facebook page, website, or by calling to their office to the rear of the vets on Distillery Road.