Thieves strip lead from Heritage Centre causing €10k damage

PLANS to re-open the semi-derelict Westgate Heritage Centre by the end of this year may have been dealt a significant blow after it emerged that thieves had gained access to the building and stripped it of lead, causing up to €10,000 worth of damage.

Having sat vacant for quite some time, the building previously became a haven of anti-social behaviour and vandalism before being boarded up by the council. With the establishment of a Heritage Committee, plans were put forward to bring the building in a picturesque and historic part of town back to life and most recently, council officials had committed to having it back open again in some form by the end of 2021.

Over the past couple of weeks, passers-by had noticed lights shining inside the tower of the abandoned building and contacted Wexford County Council about it. It was at this point the damage was discovered.

A long time advocate for restoring and re-opening the building, Cllr Leonard Kelly was disappointed by this latest setback.

"It is massively disappointing,” he said. “I’ve been pushing hard to bring this building back to life since I was elected to the council. Just next week electricity was due to be restored to the building and it seemed progress was finally being made. I had received a commitment from the Chief Executive that it would be re-opened by the end of the year. I’m hoping that this latest damage won’t have any impact in terms of delays to the project because this is something that can be a major asset to the town."

Cllr Kelly feels that the building has not been prioritised by the council and that the longer it’s left, the worse things will get.

"Well the longer we delay, the more dilapidated it will become,” he said. “We need to prioritise this. It’s too valuable a building to just leave. Although I’m no longer on the Heritage Committee, I will still be pushing for this as a councillor and I hope that it’s something that the new Mayor will also prioritise.”