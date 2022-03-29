It is one of the strange quirks of the pandemic, how an act so joyous and uplifting as singing was considered dangerous, an activity only to be practised in an empty room. For performers this was the toughest of restrictions, leading to not just a loss of earnings but also the inability to connect with audiences, to bring happiness to those attending their gigs. For Patricia Goggins and Ruth Gallagher, better known as Lonra, the past two years had been filled with online classes and the occasional show in front of sparsely populated venues. But at Green Acres the soprano duo were able to return to what they love best, entertaining and interacting with a rapt audience.

“It was a great night, we we very excited to be back performing and we had a lovely programme with a lot of the old favourites that people would have grown up listening to and maybe hadn’t heard in a long time,” said Patricia. “We got some lovely feedback from the audience and they all joined in, it seemed to be very well received.”

Reflecting on the pandemic and the limitations it had imposed on them, Patricia said nothing could ever hope to replicate the experience of performing live. “Of course it limited our chances to perform, singing was the worst thing you could do in terms of spreading Covid-19, I never thought I would have seen the day where singing was considered dangerous but it was. Myself and Ruth both teach and we did some stuff online but it’s great to be back performing now, there’s nothing like being in front of a live audience.”