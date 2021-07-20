Cllr Jim Codd has been outspoken in relation to the state of the roads in South Wexford.

DIRECTOR of Roads at Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore was subjected to further impassioned pleas from Aontú councillor Jim Codd at last week’s council meeting, to address the shocking state of some roads in South Wexford.

At the previous month’s meeting, Cllr Codd suggested that Wexford County Council should consider closing some of the roads in south Wexford on health and safety grounds, such was the state they had fallen into. He picked up where he left off last week, particularly focusing on Bannow.

‘The cockle strand road,’ he said. ‘There’s not ten yards of it without a pothole, and that’s some achievement. What am I meant to tell people when they’re coming to me with receipts for shocks and tyres and wheels? There’s roads in that area that haven’t seen a shovel of stones in months. It’s nearly at the stage where I’ll be asking you to give us the stones and we’ll do it ourselves.

‘Make no mistake, there’s a protest coming here. These people are not going to put up with it any longer. I accept that there’s little interest from Dublin in these areas, that much is evident.’

At this point, Cathaoirleach Barbara Anne Murphy urged Cllr Codd to ask his questions or she would move on. He concluded by asking when Clongeen would be taken care of and how much motor tax is taken in from Wexford each year and where it ends up.

Mr Hore was clearly frustrated by the situation himself.

‘There are a lot of potholes in the Rosslare District, I’ve never disagreed with that,’ he said. ‘Things have improved a little bit, but our roads are in a poor situation. We have our patchers out doing initial work in some of those areas and I’d hope that will bring some improvement.’

‘As for motor tax,’ he continued. ‘That goes directly to central government. Then we get a roads grant, but there’s no direct correlation with the repair of the roads.’

This wasn’t to be the end of the discussion. Later in the meeting, Sinn Féin’s Cllr Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin brought forward a motion noting that a large portion of the county’s secondary roads were in need of ‘total reconstruction’. It was pointed out that €194 million would be required to bring Wexford's roads up to the standard of ‘good’. Cllr Ó Súilleabháin called on Wexford’s five sitting TDs to write to the Department to ‘ask what plans they have to address this crisis as a matter of urgency’.

Cutting a frustrated figure, and evidently feeling that his hands are tied due to a lack of funding being allocated centrally, Mr Hore replied: ‘If we’re given the money, we will do a good job and the roads will improve. I fully support the councillor’s motion.’

The motion was also supported by all of Cllr Ó Súilleabháin’s council colleagues and passed, however, it’s unlikely to be the last time Mr Hore comes under fire from angry councillors dismayed at the state of the roads in their area.