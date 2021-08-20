There is still time to reduce the impact of climate change

Marine ecologist Karin Dubsky described Wexford as ‘vulnerable’ when it comes to issues of climate change.

Ms Dubsky said that there is still time to significantly slow things down but policy action is absolutely needed.

She said the responsibility lies on us all to look after our vitally important seaweed and sea grass meadows seen in Kilmore Quay, for marine creatures to survive by taking in carbon.

‘We know for sure that sea levels are rising and we’re having weather patterns that encourage large scale slumping on sea banks. What’s important is a response in that we manage our retreat and don’t expose more houses by building too low down. We see further housing development at King’s Bay in Arthurstown and it’s a wetland so that’s absolutely crazy.

‘The most important thing the state can do now is respond by doing something that other countries like the Netherlands did over a decade ago. We need to prevent exposing ourselves even more and give grants to people who have houses right on the shore so they can resettle inland. We need to provide more water storage on land so that in heavy rain soil and water doesn’t rush down into the sea. The loss of soil, bank erosion and a silt layer on the seafloor need to be minimised as Wexford is particularly vulnerable to soft or semi-soft bolder clay, which has become pronounced. Waterford, Cork and Wexford are essentially sinking and sea walls are needed to prevent erosion but they are not being maintained with proper plans. We need to really look after those and cherish them’.

She said that erosion is being managed in a ‘hap-hazard manner’ and this culture needs to change.

‘We need to look after our dune stocks as they’re a natural erosion control and they may well disappear but we have to look after them while they’re there like we would an athlete that’s going to get the gold medal for us.

‘The better the condition the dune is the more likely it can do its job. Building access roads, car parks, playgrounds or houses in the dunes, it can’t adapt and has no scope to do anything. We also need to build ponds and waterways to keep the water back from the shore to be realised gradually both for biodiversity and coastal erosion management,’ she said.