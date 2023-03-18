Theft of van in Ballindaggin area of County Wexford under investigation

The stolen van was similar to the one pictured.

THE gardaí in County Wexford are investigating the theft of a van from the Ballindaggin area of the county.

The crime was committed at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, when the van, a white Peugeot Partner, was taken from outside Jordan’s Pub in the village.

The van’s registration number is 151WX3017 and it’s believed there were tools inside of it when it was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Enniscorthy Gardai on 053 9242600 or 053 9242580.

All information will be treated in strict confidence.