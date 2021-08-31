Wexford

‘The welcome I’m getting from the people of Wexford has been amazing’

Bishop-elect Ger Nash on planning for the future in a post-Covid world, the challenges of dwindling clergy numbers and maintaining a realistic approach to his vocation

Wexford

Pádraig Byrne

HAVING finally tied up the last few loose ends before departing his native Co Clare, Fr Ger Nash sat in the sunshine on Wexford Quay, watching passing fishing boats and reflecting on what had been a rollercoaster of a couple of months. Since being confirmed as Bishop Denis Brennan’s successor at the helm of the Diocese of Ferns back in June, he’s been putting his affairs in order and a week ahead of his ordination as Bishop, he was finally settled in Wexford and ready for the new challenge ahead.

"I’m delighted. The welcome I’m getting from everyone is amazing,” he said. “The last couple of months has been about extracting myself from the job above and I am here now and ready to go. Covid is a bit of a nuisance. I had ‘met’ all the priests on Zoom to introduce myself, but there wasn’t much interplay. I’m looking forward to getting out there and meeting fellas properly face to face.”

Far from being expected, it was quite a shock for the Tulla native to get a call from the papal nuncio, but his great work in the diocese of Killaloe had not gone unnoticed.

