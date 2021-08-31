‘The welcome I’m getting from the people of Wexford has been amazing’

HAVING finally tied up the last few loose ends before departing his native Co Clare, Fr Ger Nash sat in the sunshine on Wexford Quay, watching passing fishing boats and reflecting on what had been a rollercoaster of a couple of months. Since being confirmed as Bishop Denis Brennan’s successor at the helm of the Diocese of Ferns back in June, he’s been putting his affairs in order and a week ahead of his ordination as Bishop, he was finally settled in Wexford and ready for the new challenge ahead.

"I’m delighted. The welcome I’m getting from everyone is amazing,” he said. “The last couple of months has been about extracting myself from the job above and I am here now and ready to go. Covid is a bit of a nuisance. I had ‘met’ all the priests on Zoom to introduce myself, but there wasn’t much interplay. I’m looking forward to getting out there and meeting fellas properly face to face.”

Far from being expected, it was quite a shock for the Tulla native to get a call from the papal nuncio, but his great work in the diocese of Killaloe had not gone unnoticed.

"The nuncio rang and asked me to go to Dublin in the last days of May. I suppose the work I was doing was work he wanted to see more of. Someone brought my name to his attention. The work I’ve been doing in Killaloe, I haven’t been in a parish for seven years, I’ve been in Pastoral Development and Diocesan Secretary.”

A lot of the work that soon-to-be Bishop Nash had been doing in Killaloe was focused on dealing with a decreasing and ageing population of priests and attempting to find some solution. It’s something that he will be focused on in Ferns too, although he says it’s not quite a critical situation just yet.

"We were in a much worse position than Ferns in Killaloe,” he said. “We had 18 parishes with no priest at all. So we’ve had to think innovatively about how we make a smaller number of priests and an ageing group manage without overburdening them as far as we possibly can.

"In Ferns ye are farther behind the curve. There’s actually no parish without a priest and there’s a healthier age profile than there would have been in Killaloe. My role is not to come with a solution pre-packaged, but it’s to talk to people, talk to parishes, talk to priests, but at the same time keep those figures which are unalterable in the background. This is the reality. What will be a Ferns solution to the inevitable that will arise from these figures? It’s something that has to be addressed in every diocese at a different pace.”

Whenever dwindling numbers in the clergy are mentioned, the solution consistently suggested from the outside is female priests. Following his announcement as Bishop of Ferns during the summer, Bishop Nash found himself in a bit of hot water immediately, after an interview with The Clare Champion in which he appeared to support the ordination of women.

"I think more than women priests, this is about looking at ministry altogether,” he said. “We come from a history of a very clerical, male church. That’s the reality. We need to move into a church where the ministries of everybody are recognised. That’s one of the things I've been doing for the past three years. We’ve trained 25 lay people – 20 women and 5 men – who will take up ministerial roles in the church. They won’t say Mass, but there’s so much more to ministry than that. There’s the care of people, helping parents of children preparing for sacraments, hospital visitation; all of these tasks are the tasks which get dropped as priests get older and scarcer. You have to turn up to Mass, but the other things get done less frequently. We need to develop the skills and talents of everybody.”

Bishop Nash’s work in Killaloe certainly employed some imagination and he’s garnered a reputation among some within the church of being quite progressive.

"I wouldn’t label myself progressive, but I would label myself as a realist,” he said. “If you have a problem, you have to solve it. You cannot wish it away. What the solution is might be progressive or look progressive and that’s fair enough. But I would class myself as a realist and somebody who recognises the talents of people. It’s not just about the Bishop and it’s not just about priests, it’s about the talents of people and it’s not just about providing services, it’s about creating Christian community. You can name any village or rural parish in Wexford. How do you keep that Christian community alive if there isn’t going to be a priest there in 15 or 20 years time? The great thing about having a supply of priests now is that there’s wriggle room and there’s room to think about that and prepare for it.”

So, there’s quite a job of work ahead of the Clare man then.

"On one level it’s daunting, but on another level I know that if you recruit people and sit down with people, there’s no problem too big that half a dozen heads can’t make some sense out of,” he says, rather level-headedly. “I think that will be very much my approach, to create working groups and think things through. I particularly like to see people with imagination. To borrow a phrase from Donal Harrington, we can look at the situation in the church and we can do four things. You can Ignore, Deplore, Restore or Explore and I’d be very much in favour of the fourth and seeing where we go.

As well as planning for the future, inevitably, Bishop Nash will have to deal with the Diocese of Ferns’ difficult past too. For far too long the option of “ignore” was taken in relation to allegations of abuse etc and the aftermath cast a lengthy shadow over the diocese for some time afterwards. His predecessor Bishop Denis Brennan knew all too well the gaping wounds that had been left by child abuse scandals, having himself engaged with countless victims over the years in an attempt to achieve reconciliation and restore people’s trust in the church. For Bishop Nash, it’s not something to ignore.

"Every diocese has a history,” he reflects. “You have to acknowledge the dark parts, but also acknowledge the great work that many, many great priests have done over the years in the diocese too. It’s a story of darkness and light really. I’d be very conscious to maintain all that work and reconciliation and healing that’s been done. Again, I’m a realist in that you can’t undo the past, but you have 100% responsibility for the future, to make absolutely sure that everything is done correctly in every parish and to ensure that all good procedures are followed and that people are supported in making it a safe environment for children and vulnerable adults.

"Then you still have to be open to the past and to hear people’s stories who have suffered. The door is always open for people to share their pain and hopefully for reconciliation. I don’t want that to be misread when I say reconciliation either, it’s us that needs to be sorry.”

With the new Bishop set to be ordained at a special ceremony at St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy this Sunday, as a result of the ongoing restrictions around the pandemic, it will be a more muted affair than usual. Ordinarily, there’s a certain amount of pomp and ceremony around these occasions, but one gets the impression that a quieter affair suits our new Bishop down to the ground.

"I am looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve been through two of these days in Killaloe with Bishop Kieran O’Reilly and Bishop Fintan Monahan, pre-Covid and they were major celebrations. So things will be a little quieter this time out. I’ve my family coming down, I’ve my two sisters. I lost a sister to cancer unfortunately a number of years ago, so it’s just me and the two girls. I’ve got some friends and family coming down for it so I’m sure it will be really nice.”

While a lot has been written around the church’s navigation of ever changing Covid restrictions, Bishop Nash is praying for a return to normality and, apart from being focused on localised issues within the diocese, he’s got an eye on more global issues too. Refreshingly, he’s all too aware of the challenges facing the planet in the coming years and is keen for the church to step up and play its part in leading a change.

“Post Covid, we need to figure out how do we gather people back together and renew that sense of community,” he said. “We hope we’re coming to the end of it, but we just don’t know what’s in store.”

“Covid is kind of a symptom and it shows how fragile we are in the world. You mention global warming and some people throw their eyes to heaven, but at the same time, it’s a real call. As a church, we have to have a voice there and say that the care of the planet is a Christian calling. Up to this it was about how you cared for your neighbour. It’s still about that, but if you don’t care about the planet, you’re actually not caring much about your neighbour either.

"We’ve always been good on morality. We've often narrowed it down fairly tight into personal and sexual morality. But morality is also how we leave the world after us and how we treat the poor. I think to an extent Covid broke down a lot of barriers. There was no rich and poor. It was a common challenge for the whole planet.”

Currently though, the new Bishop’s main source of disappointment arising from Covid restrictions is not missing out on a lavish ceremony, but the opportunity to quickly meet all of his priests from across the diocese.

“I’d love to be able to systematically meet the priests in September,” he laments. “Usually there’s the opportunity to meet all the priests face to face and shake hands, pre-Covid. I’d love to think that at least by October I’ll be able to meet priests in groups. Not rushing things, but I’m very keen to start a very definite pattern of work; that we’re engaging with people and engaging with priests and beginning the conversation about the future.”