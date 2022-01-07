‘The people couldn’t come in so we decided to go out instead’ – St Michael’s Theatre Director on getting creative during Covid

It’s been quite a challenge, being in the theatre business during a pandemic!

We’ve had lots of challenges, the biggest of which was finding enough money to outlast the lockdowns. The unbelievable support we received from the people and businesses of New Ross through our #KeepthetheatreAfloat campaign kept us going during our lowest ebb.

But the story of St. Michael’s Theatre and Covid is not all bad news, as the lockdowns forced us to re-evaluate how we operate in a whole new way. We were closed, people couldn’t come into the theatre, so we decided to go out instead.

Starting with the Summer Sessions ‘20, then Christmas ‘20, Summer ‘21, and Christmas ‘21, we devised a programme of events in the Library Park, on South Street, in Conduit Lane, we built stages and Christmas scenes.

Everything was free to the public, funded through a fantastic partnership with Wexford County Council. It was truly amazing to see the reactions of people after months of lockdowns to the shows we put on.

Because of Covid-19 we have developed a new venue that has become a natural part of the New Ross cultural scene, the Library Park, an amphitheatre right in the heart of the town, with great acoustics and a perfect layout for outdoor events.

We devised a pod system of two metre circles in the grass so people could feel safely distanced and managed to work that into the 200-capacity limit for summer events.

This was a team effort, from the stewards checking people in and bringing them to their pods, to the medics on duty, the sound and lighting crew, the health and safety team from the council, the incredible outdoor council staff for whom nothing was too much trouble, and the bands and performers who got to see a live audience for the first time in many months!

Classical, rock, jazz, pipe bands, brass bands, pantomimes, musicals, plays, children’s shows; we had them all in outdoor performances. In true Irish fashion we had every type of weather, whether it was heat waves or torrential rain, we just got on with it!

Each of the three initiatives were nominated for special awards as follows: Summer Sessions 2020 (won),Christmas Festival 2020 (finalist) and Summer Sessions 2021 (nominated, awards not yet held).

Throughout it all the theatre staff were front and centre, making sure that whatever was thrown at them, they just got on with it. They ensured that ‘the show must go on’ was more than a slogan, it defined St. Michael’s Theatre during Covid.