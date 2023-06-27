The late Gay Murphy remembered as teams gear up for Wexford’s Relay for Life 2023

Some of the services provided by the Irish Cancer Society in Wexford in 2022.

Hundreds of people affected by cancer are getting ready to take part in one of County Wexford’s most successful community events, Relay for Life, which has raised over €700,000 for the Irish Cancer Society in the past seven years.

A total of 700 participants in 48 teams have registered to do this year’s relay which will be held in Páirc Charman, Wexford on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.

The target is €100,000 of which €90,000 has already been raised, but that is no surprise when it comes to Wexford Relay for Life which receives amazing public support every year.

The late Gay Murphy, who started Wexford Relay for Life in 2016, pictured at the event in Páirc Charman with her husband Paddy, son Eoin and daughter Fiona.

The event has grown since raising €20,000 in its first year. During the Covid pandemic in 2020, a virtual Relay raised a phenomenal €150,000 and last year, the figure exceeded all expectations when it hit €177,000.

“It goes to show the support our teams have in the local communities across the county”, said Melrona O’ Neill, one of the organisers.

"We feel very privileged to have such a supportive community behind us with our committee, our teams, fundraisers, our supporters and of course, our generous sponsors.”

This is a difficult year for the committee who are missing the inspiration and energy of chairperson Gay Murphy, who started Relay for Life in Wexford in 2016 and who sadly died following a battle with cancer last September.

"We are committed to ensuring her legacy continues to shine. We know that here in Wexford we have the most amazing community when it comes to supporting each other through challenging times and this will be one of those times for many in our community for sure”, said Melrona.

As a national fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society, Relay for Life is held in several counties including Wexford, Donegal, Kildare, Cork and Galway.

The 24-hour event sees each team of family members and friends committing to have at least one person walking around the track at all times, while a festival of fun and entertainment takes place for the enjoyment of participants, spectators and supporters.

The relay begins with a Survivors Lap for people from the community who have been diagnosed with cancer, who are celebrated as VIPs during the event. The event also recognises and celebrates care givers who support family and friends going through cancer.

As darkness falls, a Candle of Hope ceremony takes place, in which the walking track is lit up with candle bags dedicated to loved ones who have died as well as those currently battling the illness.

The opening and closing ceremonies usually attract a big crowd but the Candle of Hope ceremony gets the biggest attendance with thousands of people gathering at Páirc Charman.

The money raised by Relay for Life enables the Irish Cancer Society to support cancer patients and their families, and last year alone in Wexford that included 201 nights of night nursing to allow patients to spend their finals days at home surrounded by loved ones; 643 counselling sessions; 520 volunteer drivers to bring patients to hospital for chemotherapy, and 336 contacts in Wexford helped by the support line 1800 200 700 and Daffodil Centre cancer nurses.