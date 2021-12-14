The joy of giving ensures Santa will visit more homes this Christmas

As Christmas approaches and children across the county eagerly count down the days, one local hotel is doing its utmost to ensure Santa visits all homes this year. Coast, which has premises in Rosslare Strand and Kilmore Quay, has set up its own Giving Tree to help local families for whom Christmas can be a financial struggle. Having contacted Barnardos the staff at Coast were given a list containing the ages and gender of local children in the area. They then wrote a card for each child and hung it on the trees which stand in the reception area of both its hotels.

Guests, staff and neighbours in the area then take a card from the tree, buy a present for the child described, wrap it and return it to Coast with a little detachable label, stating the age and gender of the recipient. Barnardos will then distribute them to the families, starting this week.

"The response has been absolutely incredible, said Simmi Duffin, Banqueting Manager at Coast. “We have been blown away by how much our guests, staff and the local community have got behind the idea. We have actually already had all the cards taken from the Kilmore tree, in less than a week.”

“I think after the last couple of years, which have been hard on so many people, everyone is very much aware of how much some families are struggling at the moment. Certainly for those of us lucky enough to have a job, a stable roof over our heads and supportive family around us, it's a stark reminder of how much we have to be thankful for and that to do something, even a small gesture like this, means so much to so many children in need.”

Praising Barnardos for their support in running the initiative and carrying out all the deliveries, Simmi said that while toys and gifts were hugely welcome, some families had more practical needs this Christmas.

“Barnardos have said to us that along with specific gifts for these children, the other thing that all these families are in desperate need of is help with getting food on the table at Christmas. So if anyone would like to donate vouchers for any local shops, they will also be incredibly gratefully received,” she said.