The great survivors of the golden age

Having endured famines, wars, and recessions, Furlong’s Butchers are now more of an institution than a business. We spoke to owner, Paul, as they turn 400.

Furlong butchers celebrating 400 years in the trade at Furlong&rsquo;s food hall, Gorey Shopping Centre. Back from left: Daniel Furlong, Margaret McGrath, proprietor, Paul Furlong Mark Galligan (asstd. manager), Carol Brohan and Conor Fahy. Front: Karen Furlong, proprietor, Joseph Skerrett and Ludmila Barfjonova. Expand
Proprietors, Paul and Karen Furlong with their son, Daniel Furlong. Expand
Daniel Furlong, behind the counter. Expand
Furlong butchers celebrating 400 years in the trade, pictured at, Furlong's food hall, Gorey Shopping Centre; proprietors, Paul and Karen Furlong with their son, Daniel Furlong. Expand
Furlong&rsquo;s butchers, established in 1621, traded out of the Bullring in Wexford for many years. Expand
Paul and Karen Furlong. Expand
Furlong butchers celebrating 400 years in the trade, pictured at, Furlong's food hall, Gorey Shopping Centre; back, Daniel Furlong, Margaret McGrath, proprietor, Paul Furlong Mark Galligan (asstd. manager), Carol Brohan and Conor Fahy. Front, proprietor, Karen Furlong, Joseph Skerrett and Ludmila Barfjonova. Expand

The face of the Irish town centre has changed immeasurably over the past 20 years. Where once there was an array of instantly recognisable shop-fronts, traditional, time-served establishments steeped in history and heritage, now there are outlet stores, chain retailers, and big market brands. The pandemic, and all it entailed, made life even more precarious for homegrown businesses, saw even more of them close their doors for the last time. Yet amidst it all, across decades, generations, and centuries, one Wexford business has endured. Established in 1621 Furlong’s Butchers celebrates its 400th anniversary this year, a milestone which makes it the oldest butchers in the country.

Current owner Paul Furlong is the 13th generation of his family to operate a butchers in Co Wexford and he explains how the original premises came into being all those years ago. ‘Obviously at the time Ireland was under British rule, but when the charter of butchers was set up in Wexford in 1621 Philippe Furlong was one of the original members. He had to be granted a decree by the King of England to start the business and it carried on from there through the generations. Originally they were based down in the Crescent; the fishmongers and butchers used to sharpen their knives on the window sills of the old tourist office, if you look at it today you’ll see all the grooves.’

Whereas the modern butcher is primarily a provider of meat, a reliable stockist of homegrown quality produce, those who came before took a hands-on approach to their business.

