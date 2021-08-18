The great survivors of the golden age

The face of the Irish town centre has changed immeasurably over the past 20 years. Where once there was an array of instantly recognisable shop-fronts, traditional, time-served establishments steeped in history and heritage, now there are outlet stores, chain retailers, and big market brands. The pandemic, and all it entailed, made life even more precarious for homegrown businesses, saw even more of them close their doors for the last time. Yet amidst it all, across decades, generations, and centuries, one Wexford business has endured. Established in 1621 Furlong’s Butchers celebrates its 400th anniversary this year, a milestone which makes it the oldest butchers in the country.

Current owner Paul Furlong is the 13th generation of his family to operate a butchers in Co Wexford and he explains how the original premises came into being all those years ago. ‘Obviously at the time Ireland was under British rule, but when the charter of butchers was set up in Wexford in 1621 Philippe Furlong was one of the original members. He had to be granted a decree by the King of England to start the business and it carried on from there through the generations. Originally they were based down in the Crescent; the fishmongers and butchers used to sharpen their knives on the window sills of the old tourist office, if you look at it today you’ll see all the grooves.’

Whereas the modern butcher is primarily a provider of meat, a reliable stockist of homegrown quality produce, those who came before took a hands-on approach to their business.

‘My great-grandfather was Nicholas Furlong, they used to trade as N Furlong & Sons. They would have fattened and reared a lot of cattle themselves, they had a farm in Newtown just opposite the racecourse,’ says Paul. ‘My grandfather Frank was the main procurer of stock, his brother John did the slaughtering and Tom A did the accounting. My grandfather was a very astute, proficient buyer of stock, but back then they didn’t have cars or anything, they’d have drovers, so all the cattle would have to be walked to Wexford.

‘My grandfather used to buy all his heifers out of Well’s House, he’d go up on the horse and cart, buy the cattle, then he’d have to get the drover to walk the cattle back to Wexford, often it couldn’t be done in a day so the drover would have to turn them into a field and sleep in a ditch before setting out again the following morning.’

Transporting 30 or so cattle from Gorey to Wexford was manageable, but when it came to buying in bulk other forms of transport were occasionally required.

‘My grandfather Frank bought 600 sheep at a fair in Enniscorthy one time and said to my father “go down to the train station and book an engine and six carriages for Frank Furlong”. My father was only a boy at the time, but he went down and hired the whole train and loaded up all the sheep,’ Paul says. ‘And when they unloaded the sheep at the North Station in Wexford they walked them up to where the abattoir was in John St. There was so many of them that when the first ones were leaving George’s St the last ones were only arriving.’

But what of the Furlong women? Has there always been a son to take over from his father, to inherit the business and keep the family name going?

‘I had a great-aunt, one of Frank’s sisters, she was probably one of the earliest female butchers (in the country) – I have memories of her as a child and, at that point, she was the only surviving member of that generation,’ Paul recalls. ‘She ran the shop and worked the shop and actually ended up on her own at one point. My father went out of the business because, as was very common at the time, he emigrated to Wales for nine years.

‘When he came back he ran the butchers but while he was gone Bridie ran it. A sister of hers, Mary Kate, used to slaughter the animals, she had a separate business in Rowe St where she sold only tripe and offal. The abattoir was in John St and she got the tripe and offal from there and made a living from it, she’d make puddings, get the blood from the abattoir, this was back in the 1920s.’

Furlong’s Butchers had meanwhile moved to the Bullring in 1900, and it was still there when Paul took the reins some 90 years later.

‘I took over the buying of the stock in my teens, I ran that end of it. I used to wholesale, supply other butchers with beef and lamb, I did that for a few years before giving it up to put my whole focus into retail because I built the new shop in 1993,’ he says.

It was only in 1998 that Furlongs stopped slaughtering their own meat, a decision made easy by the circumstances they found themselves in at the turn of the century, circumstance dictated by their location right in the heart of Wexford town.

‘There was a point in time when we were one of the busiest butchers in Ireland, we had 23 staff in it,’ Paul says. ‘But unfortunately with the double-yellow lines we died a death by a thousand cuts, it was an awful shame, an absolute crying shame. It’s a shame what they’ve done to the high streets and towns of Ireland, they were so vibrant, there was such a buzz.

‘I mean at nine o’clock in the morning the place would be humming, the buzz at that time, the excitement of it was fantastic. Because of what happened to that original shop I never had any aspirations to have more than one shop, I just wanted to have one and do it right.’

So why then does Paul currently have two shops? One in the Shopping Centre in Gorey and one in White Mill Road in Wexford?

‘I opened in Gorey in October 2007 because of what happened with the shop in the Bullring and then within 11 months I opened a third shop, the one in White Mill Road, that became available and we felt we had to go for it because it had parking outside,’ Paul says. ‘In a rural town in Ireland the car is king, and it still is.’

Of course we all know what happened between 2007 and 2008, we know that the country tumbled into a crippling recession, one which destroyed lives and livelihoods right across the country.

‘For the first year (of the recession) we were saying “we’re getting away with this”,’ Paul recalls. ‘We had traded through two recessions in the 80s and 90s and we didn’t even know they were there, and we were thinking “sure this one won’t be any different”. But that wasn’t a recession, that was a full-on depression, and come 2010 we felt the wrath of it the same as everyone else and it wiped 40 per cent off our turnover. About a year later we started to fight back a bit, but it was like the belt of a hammer in 2010, and we reckoned if we could survive that we could survive anything.’

No sooner had they emerged from that depression when a new threat to their existence made its presence known: the discount retailer. With supermarkets offering pre-packed produce at a fraction of the cost the pressure intensified on local butchers, but Paul says he, and those like him, have something which no price cuts can never replicate.

‘There are oodles of opportunities for people walking through the aisles in the supermarkets, it’s all there under their fingertips, the only thing that makes us different is the personal touch,’ Paul says. ‘Most people today are time poor, so why, when they’re under such pressure for time, don’t they put everything into the basket when they’re in the supermarkets? The only reason is because when they come in here there’s a face-to-face. So the the most important thing for us to retain is the serve over the counter. When you walk into a supermarket you don’t know what the chain of ownership is but when you walk into a small business the chances are you can talk to the man or woman at the top.’

Right now Paul is the man at the top with wife Karen (who runs the deli-section) by his side, but already the next generation of Furlong is champing at the bit, ready to carry 400 years of tradition into the future. With four sons there won’t be another Bridie or Mary Kate any time soon, but the family line is operating at full speed.

‘There’s Conor (19), Daniel (16), Brandon (13) and Rían (11) and they’ve all done their stints working here,’ Paul says. ‘The two older guys are more or less full time outside of school. But obviously we’d be encouraging them to pursue an education outside of the business and then they can come back later if they want.’

With a new generation comes new ideas, a bonus when you consider the emphasis on healthy living and healthy eating now commonplace in Irish society.

‘Conor is a big foodie, a good few products for sale in the shop which would be down to his innovation, he’s also into health and fitness, so there’s that twist to it as well,’ says Paul. ‘Daniel has come up with a few ideas now too, for example there’s a pizza down there which was completely his idea. They’re all into sport, Conor is a secondary black belt in tae kwon do. The next two are rugby players, Rían a soccer player.’

Yet all the healthy produce, choice cuts of meat and personal interaction would be for nought were it not for one set of people, a cohort which have enabled this unique family business to survive through famines, wars, rebellions, recessions and more. The customers.

‘We wouldn’t be here without them,’ Paul says. ‘The customer is not king, the customer is god, I don’t pay the wages, Karen doesn’t pay the wages, they do. The only reason we’re having this conversation today is because of them.’