The Coronas to play outdoor gig in Wexford's Min Ryan Park in August

The Coronas are set to play Park Live in Wexford’s Min Ryan Park in August, with tickets going on sale this Friday, April 29.

Park Live is a series of open-air gigs organised by Lantern Presents that will host some of the biggest acts on the Irish music scene along with local artists performing in front of 2,500 fans.

After four sell-out shows at Wexford Spiegeltent Festival last autumn, The Coronas will return to perform at Park Live on Saturday, August 20.

The band have numerous multi-platinum albums under their belts and a reputation for being one of the most consistent and impressive live acts in the country for over a decade.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 29 and are available at parklive.ie. Further line-up announcements will be made later.