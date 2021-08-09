The biggest heroin bust in the history of the state

The heroin that was seized at Rosslare Europort, which has been valued at €12.3m.

The €12.3 million worth of heroin seized at Rosslare Europort on Friday may have been destined to supply both the Irish and UK market. The 88kg of the drug, found concealed in plant machinery which came in on a ferry from continental Europe, has been regarded as the biggest heroin seizure in the history of the state, leading gardaí to believe it may have been destined to be split between Dublin and UK based gangs.

Follow-up search operations have taken place in Britain, suggesting the prospect that a British gang or a British-Irish coalition of gangs may have been involved, possibly in conjunction with other European networks. A full-scale investigation is now under way with Revenue and Gardaí collaborating with sister agencies ‘throughout Europe’. The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is also conducting inquiries.

The consignment was seized on the foot of intelligence gathered and using the Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner, along with detector dogs Sam and Flynn. It was eventually uncovered hidden in a cherry-picker that was being carried on a trailer.