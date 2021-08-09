Wexford

The biggest heroin bust in the history of the state

Coalition of gangs’ suspected of being behind €12.3m heroin haul

The machinery which had the hidden heroin. Expand
The heroin that was seized at Rosslare Europort, which has been valued at €12.3m. Expand
Sniffer dog Sam, which aided in the seizure of the heroin. Expand
Sniffer dog Flynn, which aided in the seizure of the heroin. Expand

The machinery which had the hidden heroin.

The heroin that was seized at Rosslare Europort, which has been valued at €12.3m.

Sniffer dog Sam, which aided in the seizure of the heroin.

Sniffer dog Flynn, which aided in the seizure of the heroin.

Wexford

By Pádraig Byrne

The €12.3 million worth of heroin seized at Rosslare Europort on Friday may have been destined to supply both the Irish and UK market. The 88kg of the drug, found concealed in plant machinery which came in on a ferry from continental Europe, has been regarded as the biggest heroin seizure in the history of the state, leading gardaí to believe it may have been destined to be split between Dublin and UK based gangs.

Follow-up search operations have taken place in Britain, suggesting the prospect that a British gang or a British-Irish coalition of gangs may have been involved, possibly in conjunction with other European networks. A full-scale investigation is now under way with Revenue and Gardaí collaborating with sister agencies ‘throughout Europe’. The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is also conducting inquiries.

The consignment was seized on the foot of intelligence gathered and using the Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner, along with detector dogs Sam and Flynn. It was eventually uncovered hidden in a cherry-picker that was being carried on a trailer.

