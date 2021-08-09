The biggest heroin bust in the history of the state

Premium
‘Coalition of gangs’ suspected of being behind €12.3m heroin haul
The €12.3 million worth of heroin seized at Rosslare Europort on Friday may have been destined to supply both the Irish and UK market. The 88kg of the drug, found concealed in plant machinery which came in on a ferry from continental Europe, has been regarded as the biggest heroin seizure in the history of the state, leading gardaí to believe it may have been destined to be split between Dublin and UK based gangs.
Follow-up search operations have taken place in Britain, suggesting the prospect that a British gang or a British-Irish coalition of gangs may have been involved, possibly in conjunction with other European networks. A full-scale investigation is now under way with Revenue and Gardaí collaborating with sister agencies ‘throughout Europe’. The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is also conducting inquiries.
The consignment was seized on the foot of intelligence gathered and using the Revenue's mobile x-ray scanner, along with detector dogs Sam and Flynn. It was eventually uncovered hidden in a cherry-picker that was being carried on a trailer.
Security sources say that very few Irish operators would be capable of trafficking a massive consignment like this. By way of context, 2019 saw 30.5kgs of heroin seized in the whole year. This consignment was 88kgs. The biggest seizures in recent years have been 22kgs in August 2020, 15kgs in November 2018 and 32.5kgs in February 2015. It’s understood that one Dublin-based crime gang, which has expanded since increased pressure and scrutiny has come on the Kinahan Cartel’s operations, is being looked at by the authorities.
As a result of Brexit, shipments from the continent to Britain are subjected to more checks than shipments from the continent to Ireland.
‘There are new trade routes now and a lot more traffic is coming into Rosslare,’ a source said. ‘Heroin tends to be moved on very quickly when it comes in. They don’t hold on to it for long. Where it was going will form part of the investigation.’
This is the latest in a string of high profile seizures made from Rosslare, including €181,000 in cash seized back in June, €800,000 worth of cannabis back in February and €400,000 in cash seized in October of last year.