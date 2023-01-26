Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The 28-year mystery of a Dublin man who disappeared from a Wexford resort – ‘He would never have left me and the kids’

Tony White had been watching the infamous abandoned Ireland v England match at The Strand Bar with family before they returned to their mobile home. After an argument, he stormed out and was never seen again

The pier at Cahore, Co Wexford where it is assumed that Gerard 'Tony' White met his demise. Expand

Close

The pier at Cahore, Co Wexford where it is assumed that Gerard 'Tony' White met his demise.

The pier at Cahore, Co Wexford where it is assumed that Gerard 'Tony' White met his demise.

The pier at Cahore, Co Wexford where it is assumed that Gerard 'Tony' White met his demise.

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

ALMOST exactly 28 years ago, on February 15, Dublin native Gerard White, or Tony as he was known to those closest to him, was preparing for a night out with his family.

While waiting to finalise the purchase of a new family home in Crumlin, the 37 year-old had decided to take his wife Alice, their two children Gary and Emma and his in-laws Mary and Michael Daly on a trip to the picturesque Wexford coastline at Cahore where they would be joined by other family members.

Privacy