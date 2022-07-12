Terrerath celebrates new outdoor gym’s opening at community day

It was a busy day in Terrerath on Sunday, June 12, when families turned out for the Noel Walsh Memorial 5K Fun Run, numerous fun family events and a road race.

There was a friendly crowd of athletes congregating at the new gym for a warm up with several prizes up for grabs.

Before the official opening of the new outdoor gym, Terrerath committee chairman Enda McDonald thanked all the previous committees for raising money and building up the seed funding that enabled the current LEADER Community Project Officer from Wexford Local Development, Mary Dunphy – who oversaw the project – congratulated the committee on their hard work. She went on to explain about the funding was granted and how the LEADER Programme has awarded funds to over 160 projects in Wexford to the value of €4.6m since 2017.

Cllr John Fleming said it takes commitment to get funding for these kind of projects, adding that it’s worth it when all the hard work pays off. afterwards he cut and the outdoor gym was officially opened.

The face painting stall was very busy and children had a great time at the activities and kids disco, DJ John Reilly keeping all the children and adults entertained for the afternoon.

There was more competitive sportsmanship in the Welly Throwing Arena in the field behind the Dog Show. The final longest throw in the Men’s class coming from Derry Welsh at 25.4 metres in a throw-off after tying with Tom Welsh. First prize in the Ladies class went to Emma McDonald, the Under 17s Boy’s to Shane Power, the Under 17s Girls to Sinead McDonald, the Under 11s Boys best throw was from Mark Finn’s and the Under 11s Girls was Summer Sinnott.

Despite windy conditions there were some huge practice throws. The organisers hope to see the more good sportsmanship & friendly rivalry again next year.

Wipe Your Paws Dog Grooming sponsored some great prizes at the Dog Show and Pet Greets of Cork brought their stall with tasty doggy treats and accessories.

“All the dogs were extremely well behaved, and immaculately groomed - a real credit to their owners,” said Alexandra Reed of the committee.

“The community council would like to thank everyone who came on the day, the guest speakers, the craftspeople, the organisers and all the volunteer helpers, thank you to the Dunphy Family for the loan of their mobile catering facilities and to Cushinstown FC for the use of the fields.”

She said two WhatsApp groups are being set up. One is the Community Noticeboard lets people know what’s happening at the hall and nearby, the other is Volunteer Helping Hands. If anyone has a couple of hours to spare to help out at an event, please text Lorraine Dunne on 08615 65308. Alternatively you can contact Terrerathcommunitycentre2019@gmail.com or use the direct messenger on Terrerath Community Centre’s Facebook page.

“Would you like to start a Badminton Group or meet up afternoon for a Social Club? Or a Board Games night in the winter? Or Terrerath Dodge Ball? People living in the Terrerath area, people who have in the past or might like to use the Community Centre again, if you’d be interested in attending classes or even running one, or if you’ve got a great idea for a change or update to the Community Centre, are invited to complete the short Survey. The link is on the Terrerath Community Centre Facebook page or you can email the Centre and it will be sent to you.”

The community council would like to thank the race organisers, the marshals and all the entrants for coming and making a success of the first road race since 2019.